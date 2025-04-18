Her Friend Tried To Make Her Look Bad In Front Of Her Aunt, So She Told Her To Go Away And Leave Them Alone

There are some people in life who seem to THRIVE on making other folks look bad.

And they must be dealt with swiftly and mercilessly…

That’s what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and the young woman who wrote it wants to know if she took things too far.

Check out her story and see what you think.

AITA for telling my friend to shut up and leave in front of her aunt? “I (19F) was invited to my friend’s (21F) birthday party. I met her last year in university, and halfway into the first semester she moved to another uni because apparently “this one is too hard”.

Hmmm…

But she informed me she’s failing in the other university as well. We stayed in contacts and remained friends. I get the highest grades in all of my classes, and have offered to help her study multiple times, but she says “I don’t have time to do nerdy things like you.” When I went over, I complimented the decor, and said I was in love with it, and she told me “oh this is my aunts house, I couldn’t do it at my house, so she offered to let me throw my party here.”

Whoa!

She told me her aunt’s name and I was shocked. Her aunt is a professor in my university, and she will be my professor next semester, also, her aunt will be my boss because I got an internship at the same place and exact department her aunt is in. I got really awkward for a bit, because it seemed weird I was in my future boss’ and professor’s house, but I brushed it off. She introduced me to her friends and cousins, and she told them that I discovered her aunt was my professor. I made a joke saying “well, thats the only reason I’m friends with you, just to get on her good side” and she started laughing. She then mentioned “yeah, sure, you just found out and I’ve known you for a year” so I know she knew I was joking. I wanted to leave around 1 AM, but she wouldn’t let me, kept making me stay longer. Around 1:30 AM, I really had to leave, and I got up to go, but the minute I stepped out of the door, her aunt had arrived. She already taught one of my classes, so I just awkwardly waved and said “Hi, Professor.” Her aunt kept laughing, and gave me a hug asking me why I was leaving, I said I had to go home and it was already late, and she kept talking to me about classes.

Oh no, you didn’t!

My friend came, and she said: “Oh finally you’re here! She refused to leave until she saw you! She said she’d stay so she can get better grades!” I was shocked, and I saw her aunt was as well. She laughed it off, but I gave her a look and shook my head. My friend kept going, “and its probably the only reason she even befriended me!” Her aunt did not laugh. I was horrified. I said, “I actually just found out,” and laughed a bit. My friend kept banging on and on about how I’m just using her, and that I didn’t actually like her, and I overstayed my welcome just to see her aunt, and the whole time I’m giving her looks and begging her to be quiet.

Enough!

I finally said, “Could you be quiet? Please stop, its not funny. Go inside!” I said it whilst laughing, but I was so embarrassed and fuming. My friend went inside, and her aunt asked me how uni was going, and I said I was excited to have her teach me, because I loved when she taught that one class, and she kept saying “me too!” and gave me her number so I could call her whenever. She even took mine so she’d remember me. I left then, and my friend texted saying it was a “jerk move” to make her go inside at her own aunts house and right in front of her aunt, and I feel so stupid and embarrassed for doing that after she invited me. AITA?”

She definitely had a scolding coming!

What a weird interaction.

