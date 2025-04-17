Her Friend Wants To Come Along On Her Trip, But Since The Friend Is Extremely Talkative, She’s Not Sure She Wants Her To Come

It’s a great mystery how introverts and extroverts become friends, but it happens. Unfortunately it can make things like travel impossible.

This woman wants to protect the tranquility of her dream travel trip, but her talkative friend wants to come with her.

Now she’s not sure what to do to enjoy her trip without hurting their friendship.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for banning my yapping friend from my vacation?

I have been planning and saving up for a solo international trip for about 2 years now. My good friend “Jane” has recently told me she would love to join me if possible. Great, fantastic, welcome aboard. My one hesitation is this: she is a yapper and I am… not.

It’s a big problem.

Years of history Jane has proven that she is incapable of more than 2 mins of silence, and she will happily fill that silence with anything from deep conversations to random ramblings. Typically this works out great in our relationship since I don’t have to put in a lot of effort to keep a conversation going, and I honestly don’t even think Jane cares if a person is actively listening to her or not. The problem is that I don’t have the mental capacity to think about anything else while someone is talking to me, like navigation, taking in the sights, and enjoying the atmosphere of traveling.

But this solution might be a bit much.

During road trips in the past, I typically end up ready to throttle someone while Jane chats about her friend’s kids’ dog or something. Would I be a jerk for stipulating that she can come along on the trip, but only if I can I tell her to be quiet and stop talking to me at times? She gets super defensive at any sort of criticism, and I don’t want to sacrifice our relationship by being confrontational.

That’s a tricky situation. She doesn’t want to do anything to hurt the friendship, but she still wants to enjoy her vacation.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Right. She’s not a trained parrot.

It’s best to accept it and move on.

Why anyone would think that would work is beyond me.

Definitely. This is for you, not your friend.

That’s a nice solution… I think.

Yapping around the world.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.