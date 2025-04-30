Her Husband Steps Up To Raise His Younger Siblings After Tragedy Strikes, But His Globe-Trotting Bride Doesn’t Want To Be Tied Down Raising Orphans

Life throws everyone a curveball sometimes, but most people have those non-negotiables that never change.

In this story, a young wife says, one strike I’m out – at least when it comes to kids.

Let’s see why she pitched a fit.

AITAH for wanting simple divorce because I am not ready to take my husband’s orphan siblings? I am 24f and my husband 24, both met at our university, when we both were 18. Got married at age of 21. I run a bridal store and he runs a hardware shop.

So far a fairytale romance.

My husband has two siblings who are 12 and 10, as his parents struggled with fertility issues for decades and then had two children later. His parents died two months back in accident. And left a house but not much money due to bad investments.

So tragic it’s hard to imagine.

My husband took his siblings in and I respect him for that. But it isn’t something that I signed up for at such young age. Our whole budget has gone to toss and he will be responsible for their education and other things in future. Yes we both earn well. But still expensive foreign trips, my high end lifestyle and other things need money.

I don’t know if I would want to take in orphans, but still…

Our own plan was to have five years of marriage and plan to have children around age of 27. I realized it won’t be something I want at this point, with too much household work and two kids to care for. I asked for a divorce. There are not much assets, as we were saving for a house. And I will grant him an easy divorce. I love him, but I am selfish and at 24, I don’t want to do all this. I want to travel and live my life. It hurts, but this isn’t something I want.

The heart wants what it wants… and doesn’t always want kids.

I have moved out and he is asking me to solve this. I can’t ask him to give away his siblings to other relatives or social care. I am not that horrible person. But I also don’t want to be responsible for them.

This isn’t her responsibility, but should she step up anyway?

My parents and siblings are saying that hardships are part of life and I should give my marriage a chance. I don’t know. I know I will be very resentful if I force myself into this. AITAH?

Tough call on this one, folks.

Abandoning orphans doesn’t get great PR.

What do our comments think?

One person says honesty is the best policy.

Another says to each her own.

This person says YTA but so what?

Someone else says, you lost me at high end.

This user thinks psychologically the kids are better off without her.

This young bride didn’t sign up to be a young mother, too.

But man, does she come across as selfish.

