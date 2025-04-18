Her Husband’s Horrible Step-Mother Wanted To Be Included In The Family Dance At Their Wedding, So She Got Her Kicked Out Before The Drama Escalated

Weddings are a special day, but sometimes things can go south when people don’t act right!

AITA for kicking my husband’s stepmother out of our wedding and telling her she was never his mother? My husband and I (both 26) got married a couple of weeks ago. During the wedding my husband’s four older sisters (all 10+ years older than him) surprised him with a dance to honor their mom who died when my husband was very young.

He danced with each sister individually before all five of them danced together. It was such a beautiful moment and a standout for all the right reasons for my husband and his sisters. But during their dance their stepmother started kicking up a fuss. It started with her trying to storm onto the dance floor and insisting on the dance being with her instead. Two of my SILs husbands were trying to stop her.

I went over and tried to calm her down but she was furious. She was talking about assaulting my SILs for stealing the moment from her. I had to ask SILs husbands if they would help me get her out because she was going to ruin it for them otherwise. She didn’t like that and told me she’s my husband’s mother and if a mother-son dance was going to happen it only made sense for her to do it.

She called me a jerk for helping them plan this and just kept repeating that she was his mother and I had no right to remove her. I told her she was never his mother and her behavior right now just proved that. Then I alerted security at the venue that we didn’t want her to come back in. Which they thankfully listened to. It did cause a small disruption but my husband and SILs didn’t notice it at the time. I did let him know. FIL didn’t notice either. He was in another area watching his kids dance.

When I told my husband he was appreciative of me for stepping in and his two BILs who helped. His stepmother’s fury has not faded though. She has caused such an upheaval and my husband and his dad are fighting about it now too. My husband told them I did nothing wrong and only spoke the truth. His stepmother said she has raised him since he was 7 and she has done so much for him and that the strain from that going unappreciated almost broke them up once already.

This was a year ago. FIL and his wife separated for 6 months before working things out. But it did come close to them filing for divorce. My husband and SILs were not upset by that thought at all and would have welcomed an end to all contact with their stepmother. I have always known that they tolerate the stepmother for their dad. This includes my husband who was a child when she married his dad.

This does not appear to be blowing over and I hate that this has strained the relationship my husband has with his dad. So I want to ask AITA for my actions and did I go too far? Should I have kicked her out of the wedding and bit my tongue? Should I have kept her away and waited to see if she would calm down?

