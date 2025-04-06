Her In-Laws Were Supposed To Be Checking On Her Second Home While She Was Away, But Instead They Were Basically Living There, So She Wants To Change The Locks And Keep Them Out

When you have a second home, it is often necessary to have someone who lives nearby come over and check on things to ensure nothing is wrong and it is kept clean.

What would you do if you found out that your in-laws, who were supposed to do this for you, were actually using it as their own second home while you were away?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and now she want them out!

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for wanting my in laws out of our second home My husband and I rent an apartment in his hometown that I specifically pay for and all the furniture in the home had all been purchased by me. We travel here occasionally here like two to three times a month for two days since it’s only two hours from our home. However, my in laws are our neighbors and they have a key to our place because they “take care of it” but I noticed they don’t only take care of it, they’ve made it an extension to their home and it makes me feel pretty uncomfortable.

This sounds pretty intrusive.

A few months ago they started using our fridge because theirs “freezes their food,” so they put stuff in ours since all we use it for are waters and drinks and it has tons of space. But it’s now dirty because it’s being used and they don’t clean it like I would when we used it on the daily basis. At first I didn’t have a problem with this but when we’re home they barge into our home to grab things out of the fridge without knocking.

Wow, this is crossing a line.

My next problem began when I realized that I don’t know for how long my father in law sleeps in our bed since it is a 1 bedroom apartment and that’s the part that makes me feel very uncomfortable the most. I wouldn’t mind if someone came in town needed a place to crash or someone occasionally slept here, but sleeping here every single night really bothered me and feel like this is my last straw. I have a feeling my husband knew this but never told me about it.

That’s gross.

Also, not to be rude but now I understand why our bed has a certain smell and I started noticing stains on the mattress that were previously not there when I would take the bedsheets home with me to wash and bring back the next time we’d be in town. Last night we came unannounced and arrived to our place at around 11pm the front door was open and there were pillows and blankets on our bed and that’s how I noticed my father in law had been sleeping here because he barged in when he realized we were here and went straight to the room to grab his stuff but left through the back door since we share a back patio. A few years ago we had moved away for about 8 months and my neighbor told me she thought we had stopped paying our place and passed it on to my in laws because they used it every single day.

This is a huge betrayal of trust.

She said they were always at our place and my mother in law would use it daily to make Facebook lives to sell things and my husband has two younger siblings and the kids were always sent here and it just seemed like their place. When we would finally return my mother in law kept insisting to let her know when we’d come back so she can “clean the dust” from our home, but in reality it was to give them time to take their stuff out and fix our home just how we left it. But when we came back I noticed a few things were broken and there were ants underneath the couch because after moving it we discovered there was food and the couch was extremely dirty and sticky given it’s light grey.

She has every right to be upset.

I was pretty upset and then that’s when I decided to ask my neighbor over lunch and she confirmed my suspicions. She told me everything and she thought my in laws had let the place go a week before we came back because the door was closed every day after always being open. I was very upset and my husband seemed to be to and said we would change the locks but that never happened.

They need to deal with this ASAP.

I am 8 months pregnant and we won’t be coming in a few months again since my baby is almost born and we live in another country than where our second home is located although again it’s only 2 hours away from our main home. My husband suggested again that we will change the locks but I know they will know this is my idea. I want a close friends mom to have a key to our place to help us occasionally clean the dust away but know they will be furious for not giving them a key or letting them “clean for us.”

She’s wondering what to do.

AITAH for wanting them completely out of our place? I don’t want it to be an extension to their home I want to be able to come back to my place just how I left it without worrying about broken, dirty things or bugs. I just don’t want anyone in our home ever again not even their visitors and especially not them. AITAH?

No, the in-laws really crossed the line here and should have their key taken away for sure.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

Sadly, this is true.

This commenter says to change the locks immediately.

Here is someone who says the husband should deal with this.

This person says who cares if they are upset.

Yes, this needs to be addressed today.

Their betrayal of trust crosses the line.

