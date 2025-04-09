Her Manager Told Her Not To Clock In Early, So This Woman Followed The Rules And Refused Any Work Before Her Shift Started

Workplace policies should be fair and consistent, but some managers try to convince their employees to do unpaid work.

This woman shares that the bank where she works has strict opening procedures.

Her manager wanted her to start early but refused to let her clock in.

She was not okay with that and refused to do any unpaid work.

Read the full story below for all the details.

You said work doesn’t start until 8:15 am… I work for a bank chain, and we have opening procedures. Two cars follow each other to do a drive around before someone walks inside and gives an “all clear.” My manager likes to start the drive around the building at 8:04 am. She told me to stop editing my time sheet since we don’t start until 8:15 am.

This woman reminded her manager that work starts at 8:15 am.

So, the next few days, she starts the drive around the building. She was stopping every few seconds, waiting for me to follow her. She calls me, “Let’s do the opening procedure. Follow me.” I say, “I was told not to clock in until work starts at 8:15 am, so I will be waiting until then,”

She sits and waits in her car until work starts.

She hasn’t asked me to do opening procedures in 2 weeks. LOL. I sit and wait in my car until 8:15 am on the dot. Oh, and I’m taking all the OT, especially when she makes me stay later than my scheduled time to take care of operations.

Good for her for refused to do unpaid work!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person calls it wage theft.

This comment makes a lot of sense.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

It’s illegal for them to work for free, says this person.

Finally, this user shares a similar experience.

Sorry, I don’t work for free.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.