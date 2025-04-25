Her Mom Blew Up Her Phone During A Date, So She Deleted Life360 And Turned Off Location Sharing On Her Phone

Setting boundaries with family can be tricky, especially when they don’t realize they’ve crossed a line.

What would you do if your parent tracked your location well into adulthood, and then called you out for staying out late, despite living in your own home, in a different state?

Would you ignore the behavior for the sake of peace?

Or would you take control of your privacy, even if it upset your family?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this exact dilemma with her mother.

Here’s how it all happened.

AITA for deleting Life 360 I have a family dilemma. For the longest, I have been on Life 360 with my family so they can keep up with my location. Well, when I turned 23, I moved out of state but still stayed on Life 360. One night, I was out on a date past midnight, and my mom just started blowing up my phone, calling and texting multiple times. Saying she knows I’m not home and asking where I am.

Frustrated, she removed herself from the connection.

I felt so embarrassed and angry at her that the next day I removed myself from life 360 and stopped sharing my location on find my iPhone. Now, everyone is upset with me, and saying she was just worried about me, and I shouldn’t have reacted so harshly. She crossed a boundary and it wasn’t the first time. I don’t trust her to have my location, and I value my privacy. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the mother may have gone a little too far.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

Her mom was way out of line.

If she plans to ever rejoin Life 360, she should set clear boundaries up front with her mother.

