Her Mom Can’t Keep Anything to Herself, But Is Upset She’s Being Cut Off From The Info Line
You ever know someone who just can’t keep things to themselves?
You ever had that someone be the person who gave birth to you?
This woman has had enough of her mother’s big mouth and so decided to cut her off entirely.
Check it out.
AITAH for telling my mom I won’t update her about my life telling people I’m married?!
A little backstory before I explain.
My mom (54) has never let me keep things to myself and always announces it.
For example, when I went on vacation she acted like it was a bad thing and posted on fb how “I was kidnapped and forced to go to the Middle East” even though that was far from the truth and she knew in advance of me going on vacation in Tunisia (not in the Middle East).
Ok, that’s not just speaking out of turn, that’s full-on pathological lying.
Also any time I had surgery or medical procedures she would write on fb or tell people even though I didn’t want people knowing.
She would make me tell my doctor things I did personally that wasn’t medical related even when I wanted to be private.
Then the happy day came:
So anyways I 20 f got married 6 months ago (eloped).
I am also in low to minimum contact with my mom.
I wanted to tell my family about it but I knew my mom would react poorly (because she wasn’t there).
I am currently visiting my in laws and texted my mom and I told her.
I ended up getting text from family members saying my mom told them.
She got upset.
I was upset not because I didn’t want them to know, I just wanted to tell them myself and she ruined it.
I figured she would do this.
I then told her due to her actions I won’t be updating her again, or the family.
But is she in the right?
I feel like the [jerk] due to punishing not just my mother, but also my father who I get along with more.
But if I tell him, he would tell my mom and then everyone else will know before I get a chance to tell others.
Am I the [jerk]?
Let’s see what the comments say:
Nobody needs a town crier, especially if they’re gonna cry about it.
Maybe there’s another way?
Everybody’s gotta grow up sometime.
Shockingly little in the comments about the whole thing where her mom PRETENDED SHE’D BEEN KIDNAPPED.
That seems like kind of the biggest deal in this story to me.
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.