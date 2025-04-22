Her Mother-In-Law Offered To Let Her Take Her Room When The Baby Came, But Soon There Were A Lot of Strings Attached

The arrival of a new child can be such a joy for an extended family.

It can also start weird fights and arguments.

This one is a doozy.

AITA for wanting privacy after I give birth? My bf and I were asked to stay by his mother at her home with our baby until we found one of our own. I wasn’t sure about this idea due to lack of space and privacy etc but agreed when my bf said his mum was talking to her friend about switching rooms as hers was at almost 3x the size of the other room.

Sounds like a pretty good deal.

So he spoke to her about it and In return to switch she wanted a new bed, painting walls and doors to be done, and a few other new furnishing items to which we agreed. After returning with paint and supplies she let us know that even after switching she wants to keep a laundry rack in there to use when she washes her clothes which I was a bit worried about as there will be a newborn in the same room as well as myself recovering in a few short weeks. I thought it wouldn’t be the most comfortable idea especially when I’m breastfeeding or baby is napping/crying etc so I suggested we move the rack to a different area where there is enough space to house it. I figured this would benefit everyone as no one would need to tiptoe or stop their laundry due to a newborn and it would also give me and baby privacy to bond, feed, change etc. My bf agreed and thought his mum would agree that it was for the best for everyone too.

Anyone who has cared for a newborn should now how vitally important it is to LET THEM SLEEP.

When he spoke to her about the idea all I could hear was shouting and when he came back his demeanor changed completely. He started saying things like “you can’t just kick her out of her own room” “so she’s never allowed in the bedroom?” And “who cares if there a baby in the room, she should be able to do her laundry” and other things to that effect. It made me feel like the biggest villain when I just value my privacy and think at such a delicate time that a rack being moved wouldn’t be an issue?

So now what?

So now I’m not sure if I’m being horrible for asking for privacy. I completely understand that it’s her home which is why I was hesitant to live there but she really wanted the baby here and kept asking for us to stay so I’m just confused over why a small clothes rack being moved is such a big issue. Aita?

Let’s see what the comments say:



Seriously, this is a REALLY bad sign.

A really really REALLY bad sign.



Just about the worst sign in the history of signs.



Don’t start spending money on ways to suit her agenda.

Put it toward getting your own place.

Even if it’s a humble apartment.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.