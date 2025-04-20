Her Sister Thinks She’s Pregnant, But Instead Of Being Supportive, She Reacted In A Way That Made Her Sister Mad

Some people are really excited when they find out they’re pregnant.

Other people are pretty stressed out at the idea, especially if it’s an unplanned pregnancy.

In today’s story, one woman seems to think she’s pregnant a lot, and her sister doesn’t even believe her anymore.

Now her sister is wondering if she should’ve responded differently the most recent time she thought she was pregnant.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not being supportive when my sister told me she thinks she’s pregnant? The title pretty much says it all, but the other day she texted me that she thinks she’s pregnant. Every single month for years now she has convinced herself she’s pregnant and it never has happened, and honestly she’s in no place to have a child.

Her sister isn’t really in a good position to become a mom.

She’s 26 and refuses to pay more than 400$ a month in rent. As the younger sister I’m paying more as well as other bills and groceries with no help from her. She cannot financially afford a child and neither can I. She’s single as well with no long term relationship, and can barley take care of herself as well as neglects her mental health to the point it affects those around her.

I feel bad for OP’s boyfriend.

So the other day she messaged me saying she thinks she’s pregnant and I just responded “I hear it every month maybe wait a week longer or go see a doctor” which made her freak out at me. She works with my boyfriend and was there at the time. She screamed at him mad that I wasn’t supportive regardless of what I think.

She was trying to give advice.

Now I know I’m not jumping for joy at the thought of her being Pregnant for many reasons, and doing it over text didn’t help my case. For context, she was freaking out without a for sure answer so I was just trying to say she should see a doctor for confirmation before freaking out. So am I the jerk for not being as supportive as I could’ve been?

Considering the backstory, I understand where she is coming from.

I wonder why her sister constantly thinks she’s pregnant.

She really should call a doctor before freaking out.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her sister is acting like a child.

This person feels bad for her boyfriend.

Her sister might have some sort of mental illness.

She needs to stop enabling her sister.

It really does seem like her sister just wants attention.

If she can, she should move out.

No one needs this drama in their life.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.