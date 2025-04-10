Her Sister’s Upcoming Wedding Won’t Be Wheelchair Accessible, So Since She’s In A Wheelchair She Doesn’t Want To Go

You’d think someone who has a family member in a wheelchair would take the necessary steps to make sure that person was comfortable at their wedding…

Or that they’d even be able to attend!

The woman who wrote this story on Reddit sounds pretty upset that her sister is having a wedding that isn’t wheelchair accessible, but is she taking things too far by refusing to go?

Check out what she had to say in the story below…

WIBTA for not going to my sister’s wedding because her venue is not wheelchair accessible? “My (24F) sister (30F) is getting married soon. I’m very happy for her and there are no issues between the two of us.

There’s one major obstacle.

She really wanted to get married in a specific location and she got it, which is great, but that location is pretty much not accessible to wheelchairs. I have a significant disability (paraplegia) and cannot move at all without a wheelchair, so going there would be tough. She told me that I could be carried up any stairs and then stay at the tables, but that’s not something I’m comfortable with. Getting carried is very uncomfortable and dangerous, especially when done repeatedly by someone that isn’t used to it, and I really don’t want to have to be carried to the toilets at a wedding full of strangers… or even worse, have an accident.

It doesn’t sound like a good time.

Then I also wouldn’t expect people to just sit with me while the celebrations are going on, but the idea of sitting there and watching for hours feels wrong, especially that after a few hours sitting hurts a lot and skin becomes a concern, but I wouldn’t ask someone to leave the wedding just for me. I’m not upset about the fact that they picked that venue, it’s their day and I don’t expect them to plan it based on my needs, but I also don’t think she understands that it’s not as easy as she thinks. There are so many things that could go very wrong.

She’s not sure what to do.

I intend to get them a nice gift and propose to maybe spend quality time together afterwards/before. One of my cousins told me that it’s just one day and that it’s very important for my sister, so I should make an effort and “get out of my comfort zone”, but I feel like endangering my health isn’t as simple as getting out of my comfort zone… So, WIBTA for not going?”

She needs to explain the situation to her sister. It sounds like it would be better for her not to go.

She’s not gonna change her mind about this one!

