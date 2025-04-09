His Date Yelled At Him For Leading Her On And Being Married, So This Man Investigated What Happened And Made Sure To Reprimand The Culprit

Some people will go to extreme lengths to sabotage others.

This man was excited about a new relationship he found through online dating; however, his date received a disturbing phone call and accused him of being married to someone else.

It didn’t take long to uncover the real culprit behind this mess.

Read the story below and find out how he dealt with the situation.

Her ex-Fiance hacked my girlfriend’s email. Ended up in a padded room. 20 years ago, I was dating via eHarmony. I met a great lady who lived 100-ish miles from the small town I lived in. We set up for her to come visit me and things went crazy. My date called me screaming and crying, asking me why I was leading her on, that I was a cheater!

This man was shocked about his date’s accusations.

I had no idea what she was talking about, or how she was being fed such a made up story. My date told me that a woman had just yelled at her on the phone, calling her a skank and a marriage wrecker. This lady (falsely) claimed to be married to me and was shocked to see our emails.

They found out what actually happened.

My date was annoyed at me and demanded answers. She and I quickly figured out what happened. It turns out, her ex-fiance had set up her email account and she had not changed her password.

He worked with a cop to pretend to arrest the ex-fiance.

Now, this is going to sound fanciful, but 100% true. I used to work for a non-profit and the chief of police in our smaller town was on my board. He called the ex-fiance on speaker with me in the room. He told him he had evidence of computer hacking, a federal crime that has a penalty of 3 to 8 years in federal prison.

Of course, he didn’t file any charges.

I knew he didn’t have federal jurisdiction and did my best not to chuckle. The ex-fiance put himself on a voluntary psychological hold for the next 72 hours thinking it would afford him a temporary insanity alibi. No charges were ever made. Thank you, Chief Fulton!

Genius! Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user is curious.

Short and straightforward.

This person is satisfied with the ending.

Well done, says this person.

Finally, people are loving the revenge.

With the right connections, getting revenge on another person is a lot easier!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.