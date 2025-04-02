His Daughter’s Future In-Laws Want A Big And Expensive Wedding, But This Man Is Not Willing To Spend More Than What He Has Budgeted

Some people want to splurge on a wedding, but some don’t.

AITAH for not wanting to pay $100k for a Princess Wedding that the Grooms parents want? My daughter, the youngest of three, is getting married. Our first daughter got married in 2021. She had a beautiful wedding at a rock bottom cost of $15k. Only 75 people came.

It was during COVID, so every vendor had low pricing, just because of the times. My first daughter was thrilled and very happy!

Now, the youngest is being talked into this princess wedding. It’s actually being pushed on her because the in-laws want a big splash. They want a very formal, over-the-top event.

We originally explained to the girls that we would give each one the same amount. Now, with inflation, that number has probably gone to $25k. AITA for not wanting to pay for something I really don’t want to do? I would rather give the newlyweds some extra money to help with a house down payment.

The groom’s parents want the big formal expense. What do I do? My daughter says they will pay for it, so let them. I’m not getting a good feeling about all this.

If they want it, they can pay for it.

