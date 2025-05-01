His Dog Is His Best Friend, But His Territorial Roommate Keeps Trying To Steal The Canine’s Affection

Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, right?

Well, in this story, there’s some competition for who get the title of canine BFF.

Let’s see what the bone of contention is…

AITA. Best friend/roommate keeps calling my dog to come over to him when I am spending time with my dog. My best friend/roommate – who I have known since high school – keeps calling over my dog over to him when I have my dog sitting next to me or on my lap or in general when the dog is right next to me.

Wait, wait, wait, who’s the best friend here, man or beast?

He doesn’t do it every time the dog is with me, but when he calls the dog over, it’s when the dog is next to me. I know that when I’m not at the house, he calls the dog and supposedly they play and the dog obeys my roommate and that’s fine. But it just seems very weird that he has attempted to call the dog away from me more than five times.

OK. Weird, but could be a coincidence. Does the human friend need to be trained?

It’s even weirder/funnier that the dog hasn’t obeyed him once while with me. I don’t even tell the dog, “No” or like, “Stay”. Once I got home and the dog was spending time with him in the kitchen (not a problem for me) but I instinctively called my dog over and my friend goes and says, “What did you call him over or take him away, I was spending time with him?” Or something to that effect.

I know dogs can be territorial, but people too. What’s he gonna do?

He seemed kinda annoyed that I did that. So I said with a puzzled face, “Because he’s my dog.” To which he replied, “Ahhh ok, than I won’t feed your dog when you ask me to.” If I’m working late I would call my roommate to feed him as a favor. I thought my roommate would stop once he got himself a puppy. I was wrong.

OK, guess this is a double dog problem.

He doesn’t do it as much but it still happens from time to time. AITA for thinking he’s being a jerk with this behavior in trying to call my dog over away from me? I have never done this to him with his dog, nor with any friend or family member. My gut feels like he’s trying to be alpha of the house by doing this.

This guy literally needs to be leader of the pack?

This is irritating to me, as I feel it’s stupid, especially when I have been friends with the guy since high school. What do ya’ll think? Any opinions or similar experiences you guys have had with something like this?

This is a doggone shame, if you ask me.

Let’s ask the comments section.

This person says, let it goooo, let it gooo.

Someone else says this is fine but weird.

Another user says this guy is like a dog with a bone.

Someone else says just be happy your roommate is nice to the dog.

And this person says, you’ve got a classic case of gaslighting on your hands.

For these roommates, the dog days are definitely not over.

But hey, at least the dog is happy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.