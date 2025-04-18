His Ex-Wife Wants Their Son To Drive His Step Sister Around, But He Won’t Make Him Do It

Mixed families can lead to a lot of drama these days, huh?

AITA for not making my son give rides to his stepsister to/from school? “I (45M) share three kids with my ex (16M, 14M, & 11F). We divorced 10 years ago. My ex, “Dee,” remarried 8 years ago and has another bio daughter (7F) and a stepdaughter (14F). My kids have never really gotten along with their stepsister. She pretty much gets whatever she wants. She has always had her own room and bathroom at their mom’s house (my daughter had to share with her brothers). She does not do chorus and expects my kids to do whatever she asks them to do. Things have been really bad the last two years and a little over a year ago, my oldest came to live with me full time. A few months later, his brother followed. My oldest turned 16 back in December. I bought a car for him. My only request was that he would take his brother and sister (my kids) to school, which he agreed to do. My sons and their stepsister go to the same school.

Not long after I got him the car, Dee started asking that my son take his stepsister to and from school. My ex’s neighborhood is on the route to school from my house. He refused. My ex tried to make me make him do it. I refused. Well, last month, we got a winter storm. The first round was not supposed to be bad so there was school. But, quickly the weather got worse than predicted so the school let out early. My sons were walking to the car with a friend to head to my house. Their stepsister was standing near the car with a friend and was on her phone. She told my son, “Mom says she cannot come get us so we need to ride with you.” My son refused. She handed my son the phone and my ex was on the line. She demanded that my son give his stepsister and her friend a ride. She was across town getting groceries before the storm got worse. He refused. His stepsister started yelling at him. He ignored her and they got in the car to leave. She and her friend got in front of the car so he couldn’t move. He honked his horn and told them to “get the **** out of the way.” They eventually did and my son left her and her friend at the school.

A teacher saw the incident so we were called by the administration about it. We told them what happened. My sons were not in trouble, but they said, “we need to work out this family conflict.” Afterwards, my ex and her husband tried to talk to me and blamed me.

I told them, “It isn’t my fault y’all raised an entitled brat who no one likes. Y’all have enabled her behavior for years. I have tried to get y’all to address it, but I am done.Until you stop being a worthless mother and stepdad, I do not want to hear anything from either one of you. Dee, your own sons despise you. That is all on you.” Then we left. I have not spoken to my ex since. I do feel bad for my daughter because tensions have been high at my ex’s house and she is there half the time. AITA?”

