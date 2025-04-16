His Girlfriend Was Grieving The Demise Of Her Ex-Boyfriend A Little Too Much, So He Assumed She Hasn’t Gotten Over Him

Learning that a person you once knew is gone can be devastating.

Girlfriends ex died and she’s really upset My girlfriend and I have been together for 2 years. She and her ex were together for 6 years. We found out last week that his drinking had finally taken its toll, and he was in the hospital with liver failure.

He died this morning, and she is pretty devastated. She says she’s fine, but is currently crying in the shower, and I can’t help but feel weird about it. It’s like she hadn’t moved on or still has feelings for him.

I never liked this guy. Even in high school, he was a jerk, and he wasn’t great to my girlfriend or her daughter. That being said, it’s sad he died at such a young age of 35.

I guess my question is, am I being awful for having these feelings? Are they just my insecurities coming through? Or do you think she wasn’t over this guy? I’m not sure how to approach this with my girlfriend. Should I just try to be supportive and help her through this at this point?

That’s a tough situation. She may have been over him, but death of someone you were close to for a long time can be hard to process no matter what.

