His Mom Asked To See His Schedule, But When It Took Him A Minute To Find It She Snapped At Him

College can be a struggle for students, and exams can be quite stressful.

This man‘s mom downplayed how hard college life is for him, and this made him upset.

An argument ensued, and he’s wondering who was in the wrong.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for getting mad when someone says “you’re not struggling that much”? I’m (19M) in college. My day was kind of productive. I reviewed for the last day of my exams, hoping I would do well. I did my chores, and was currently trying to relax with what little time I have left.

This man’s mom asked for his schedule.

Then, my mom asked for my schedule for tomorrow. While I was looking for it, she said to me, “You don’t know?” It was in a tone that basically said she’s angry because I had to look for my schedule.

She downplayed his struggles.

I obviously told her to wait because it takes time for a tab to load. And out of nowhere, she got mad at me. She said, “You’re not struggling that much,” in a mad and loud tone.

He got angry.

I may have acted rashly when I told her to wait with a bit of a loud voice. But I got angry and I felt insulted because she said that like I did a wrong thing. I may be an average college student, but I don’t like being downplayed. I don’t like it when they make it seem like what a person does is easy.

It seems like they both overreacted.

Let’s read the reactions of other users on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person has a valid point.

This person thinks it’s all relative.

Finally, it’s a bad idea to compare, says this person.

We all struggle, so no needs to downplay someone else’s challenges.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.