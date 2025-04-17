His Mom Could Tell His Tail Light Was Out Even Over The Phone, And Then She Explained How She Knew
by Ben Auxier
I don’t really know anything about cars.
I made peace with that a long time ago.
But then occasionally, something like this will come around to remind me that I REALLY REALLY don’t know anything about cars.
Check out the video from TikTok user @brycrasch:
“I might be an idiot, but I just learned something that I had never heard before, and I have to share it to see if you know this or if I’m just dumb.”
“I was on the phone with my mom while I was driving, and she was like, ‘oh, one of your tail lights is out in your car.’
And I was like, ‘how do you know that?
Are you psychic?’
And she was like, ‘I heard your turn signal.’
And I was like, ‘what do you mean?’
And she was like, ‘your turn signal on the left hand side makes a different sound, and it’s telling you that your tail light is out.’
And I was like, ‘what?'”
“Let me show you.
Okay, so this is my right tail light, what it sounds like when I turn the blinker on.
Normal, standard, whatever.
This is what my left one sounds like.
Do you hear how it’s faster?”
“Why is no one ever told me this?
Am I an idiot?
Does everybody know this?
Like, I have literally never heard this in my life.
I’m 37 years old, and I’ve just been going around having no idea.
Please tell me I’m not alone in this.
Please.”
@brycrasch
how have I never heard this before?? #cars #automotive #hacks #lifehack
Turn it up?
Here’s another useful tip:
How were we supposed to know?
Knowledge is power.
Maybe I just shouldn’t be driving at all.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.