His Mom Could Tell His Tail Light Was Out Even Over The Phone, And Then She Explained How She Knew

by Ben Auxier

I don’t really know anything about cars.

I made peace with that a long time ago.

But then occasionally, something like this will come around to remind me that I REALLY REALLY don’t know anything about cars.

Check out the video from TikTok user @brycrasch:

“I might be an idiot, but I just learned something that I had never heard before, and I have to share it to see if you know this or if I’m just dumb.”

“I was on the phone with my mom while I was driving, and she was like, ‘oh, one of your tail lights is out in your car.’

And I was like, ‘how do you know that?

Are you psychic?’

And she was like, ‘I heard your turn signal.’

And I was like, ‘what do you mean?’

And she was like, ‘your turn signal on the left hand side makes a different sound, and it’s telling you that your tail light is out.’

And I was like, ‘what?'”

“Let me show you.

Okay, so this is my right tail light, what it sounds like when I turn the blinker on.

Normal, standard, whatever.

This is what my left one sounds like.

Do you hear how it’s faster?”

“Why is no one ever told me this?

Am I an idiot?

Does everybody know this?

Like, I have literally never heard this in my life.

I’m 37 years old, and I’ve just been going around having no idea.

Please tell me I’m not alone in this.

Please.”

how have I never heard this before?? #cars #automotive #hacks #lifehack

♬ original sound – Bry Crasch

Turn it up?

Here’s another useful tip:

How were we supposed to know?

Knowledge is power.

Maybe I just shouldn’t be driving at all.

