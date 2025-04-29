His Mom Doesn’t Want To Show Him His Stepdad’s Autopsy Report, And He’s Demanding to Know Why

I feel quite lucky that both my parents are still alive and in good health, even after some significant scares.

Unfortunately, I watched an alarming number of my friends lose their parents when we were teenagers, and the hurt and confusion was always overwhelming.

There’s a strong desire to make sense of it, even if there’s no sense to ultimately be made.

I was reflecting on a lot of that as I read this story.

AITA for calling my mom selfish for refusing to let me see my step dad’s autopsy report? I (18M) recently had an argument with my mom after i found out she has basically all the knowledge of my dad’s death.

A search for answers is very normal in grief.

All everyone else knows is it was just a car accident. She says she can’t bear to show something like that to her kids and the people who loved him because she barely stomached it herself. I get where she’s coming from but as someone who also loves him, I think i and anyone who was close to him deserves to know.

It’s difficult to tell who is protecting whom here.

i told her she has no right to refuse that type of stuff especially when I’m literally ASKING. She got so upset with me that she cried and said she was only trying to help. It’s not like she’s making this easier in the first place because she casually mentioned that a disease was found in his report and thats what kicked off the whole issue.

And now, there’s all this extra conflict.

If you didn’t want anyone to see something like that then why even bring that up and make everyone curious and worried. It’s been 2 days since the argument and she’s still refusing to let me see his report btw.

Of course, you need to proceed with caution.

Everyone’s actions are understandable here, hurtful or not.

Though some were reprimanding.

Ultimately, the truth that they are gone will hurt no matter how they left.

It’s important in all of this that you keep strong the bonds with those who are still here.

