His Parents Enabled His Older Brother’s Mistakes Over And Over, So The Constantly Overshadowed Sibling Finally Had Enough And Walked Away

One man spent years watching his brother make mistake after mistake, only to be bailed out time and time again. But when his parents chose to sacrifice their own future to save their screw-up son, he decided it was time to walk away for good.

AITA for Telling My Parents They Need to Stop Enabling My Brother or Im Cutting Them Off? I (30M) have an older brother, Ryan (34M), who has always been the family screw-up.

He’s been in and out of jobs, relationships, and even short stints in jail for stupid stuff (DUIs, unpaid fines, etc.).

Every time he messes up, my parents bail him out —paying his rent, covering legal fees, even buying him a car after he crashed his last one.

Meanwhile, I worked my butt off, put myself through college, and built a stable life. My parents have never given me a dime. I never asked, but it stings when I see them constantly throwing money at Ryan while I get told, “You’re doing fine on your own.”

The breaking point came last week when my mom called, crying, saying Ryan got evicted again and needed a place to stay. I told her no. She said she and Dad were planning to cash out part of their retirement fund to get him a new apartment. That’s when I lost it.

I told her they needed to stop enabling him or they’d end up broke and alone because I was done watching them ruin their own lives for someone who never learns. I said if they keep bailing him out, I’ll go low contact because I can’t keep watching this cycle.

Now, my parents think I’m heartless. My dad said I’m turning my back on family, and my mom won’t even talk to me. Meanwhile, Ryan has been texting me nonstop about how I’m a selfish jerk who thinks he’s better than everyone.

I don’t want to abandon my parents, but I also refuse to stand by while they self-destruct for someone who doesn’t care. So, AITA?

