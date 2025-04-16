His Parents Kept Pestering Him About Giving Them Money Since Not Spending, So He Decided To Go On A Spending Spree For Himself

Parents should be proud if their children have large savings.

My Parents Want to Spend My Money because I Dont. I’m 19. I took a gap year before going to university. I’m working in the meantime. My family is working class and my parents spend frugally.

I earn around £2000 (~$2500) after taxes a month. I give my parents £400 (~$500) a month to help with bills. They don’t like the idea of a 19-year-old having that much money. That’s despite the fact I’m well behaved.

I haven’t done and refuse to do any sort of drugs. I don’t drink any alcohol in my life.

I’m not materialistic, so I never really buy anything, except maybe a meal out once every 3 days. Thus, I have $8,500 in savings.

My parents don’t like that I’m just saving my money up. Which is stupid to think. They think that I should just give it to them and help with their needs. Well, they keep on pestering me about being “tight with my money.”

So this week alone, I’ve decided to buy a ticket to Lomachenko Vs. Luke Campbell ($130). I’ve gone airsofting with my mates ($60). I watched a movie by myself and went to an all-you-can-eat buffet (~$30). And why not book some flight tickets to Switzerland for just me alone? Hope they get the message.

