His Son’s Teacher Asked Him To Cover Up His Tattoos When He Picks Up His Son From School, But He Refused Because He’s Not A Student

Some conservative communities can feel uncomfortable with tattoos.

This man has some tattoos, and his son’s teacher is not comfortable with them.

She asked him to cover up the tattoos when picking up or dropping off his son.

He thinks it’s crazy to comply with this request, but he’s wondering if he should do it anyway.

Read the story below for all the details..

AITAH for refusing to wear pants and long-sleeved shirts to pick up my son? Six weeks ago, my wife (36) and I (38) moved across the country with our son (5). We did that to live in my late grandma’s old house that we inherited. We’re from Seattle and moved to a town in Texas.

This man and his wife hate living there.

Honestly, my wife and I really hate living here. But it’s financially better for us, for the time being. Plus, I am attached to my grandma’s house.

His appearance doesn’t fit in their new city.

I have a lot of tattoos and long hair. Just a general look that really isn’t common here, but it was totally normal in Seattle. I’ve gotten a lot of looks and some comments from people here. I don’t really care about it, but suffice it to say my appearance doesn’t fit in.

He started picking up his son from school.

So far, my wife had been the one picking our son up and dropping him off at school because my work schedule was all messed up. But I’ve settled into the same hours she works, so now, we’re picking our son up and dropping him off together.

They met his son’s teacher.

I met our son’s teacher (~late 20s, F) earlier today. I could just tell she was uncomfortable with my appearance. My wife and I talked to her about how our son was adjusting to the new school. We talked about that for a bit.

The teacher asked him to cover up his tattoos when in school.

Then, his teacher asked me to cover up my tattoos when I pick him up and drop him off. This would basically require covering up all of my skin below the neck. She said it was off-putting, and apparently. tattoos are against the school dress code.

He refused.

I said no. I was clothed (tank top and shorts), and I’m not a student, so I said I wasn’t under their dress code. Besides, none of my visible tattoos to any degree can be considered offensive, unless you find the very idea of tattoos offensive.

He got irritated when the teacher insisted.

She insisted, which irritated me and my wife. Basically, we just told her that I wasn’t going to change how I dress. And I said I wasn’t going to stop picking up my kid, so she and anyone else who had a problem would have to just deal with it.

His mom thinks he’s being difficult.

My wife and I think this is totally ridiculous. But I called my mom earlier today. She said I should just go with it and that I’m being a thorn on the side.

That teacher is being completely unreasonable. Schools don’t have a dress code for parents picking up and dropping off their kids!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

An educator in Texas shares their thoughts.

This person shares their personal opinion.

Uh oh! The kid might get in trouble, says this person.

This person think they are being judgmental.

Finally, this user says the teacher is overreacting.

You do you. Wear your tattoos loud and proud.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.