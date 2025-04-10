His Wife Insists On Playing Whale Sounds At Bedtime, But He Would Rather Sleep In His Car Than Listen To That Night After Night

Married couples don’t always agree on everything, but this really doesn’t sound good!

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit is having a bit of a dilemma: his wife likes to play whale sounds when she sleeps (yes, really), and he’s decided that he’ll be sleeping in his car until she knocks it off.

Is he wrong?

Read on to get the whole story!

AITA for sleeping in my car because my wife won’t stop playing whale sounds at night? “Okay, so this is weird, but I need to know if I’m in the wrong here.

My wife (32F) has recently gotten really into whale sounds. It started as something she played while working from home, and I didn’t mind.

It didn’t end there.

Then, she started listening to them while doing chores, cooking, and even during dinner. Again, fine I figured it was a phase. But then she started playing them at night. I mean, full blast, speakers on either side of the bed, deep ocean whale calls echoing through our room like we’re sleeping at the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

Not everyone finds this relaxing.

She says it helps her relax and feel “connected to nature.”

The problem is, I can’t sleep through it. I’ve tried earplugs, but I swear I can still hear them. I wake up to haunting, eerie moaning sounds and feel like I’m in some kind of deep-sea horror movie.

He suggested a compromise.

I asked if she could at least lower the volume, or use headphones. She refused, saying the sound needs to “fill the room” for the full effect. I even tried playing my own “relaxing” noises to balance it out rain sounds, white noise but she said they “ruin the purity of the ocean experience.”

I’ll be in my car!

After weeks of this, I finally snapped and just started sleeping in my car. I parked it in our driveway, reclined the seat, and actually got my first full night of sleep in weeks. Now she’s furious, saying I’m “abandoning our bed” over something trivial and making her feel guilty for trying to create a peaceful home environment. I told her I’d happily come back if we could compromise on the whale sounds. But she says I’m being selfish and “refusing to understand her needs.” So, AITA for choosing my car over the call of the wild?”

His wife really needs to work with him on a compromise. She’s the one being selfish.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

Sleeping in the car sounds better than putting up with this…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.