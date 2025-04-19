His Wife Wants To Take A Long Vacation During His Annual Work Trip, But She Doesn’t Want To Make A Deal And Pay For The Family Thanksgiving Travel This Year

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that these two don’t really see eye to eye…

AITA for objecting to wife taking 2 week trip overseas over dates when I have a longstanding annual work trip? “While my wife (35F) and I (45F) both work, I have been a high earner since well before I met her and pay for basically everything. Her salary, she keeps for whatever she pleases. We live in a town I don’t like much, which we moved to for her job. I was able to “go remote” when we had kids (now 7 and 9). I get the kids up in the morning, get them breakfast, drive them to school, pick them up from school, chauffeur to activities– mainly because my wife is very absorbed in her job. I can rarely get her to take vacation (she ends up working when we go to our vacation place). I used to have to travel a lot for work (to some very cool places, which I enjoyed, and often in the company of “industry” peers who are much better friends than I have made in our current town).

I gave that up because my wife could not “handle” our kids alone, even when we had a 6-hr a day nanny when they were little (she was in grad school then and… working obsessively). I now only travel 3-4 times a year, one of which is an important partners’ meeting that takes place in DC every October. Wife told me that she and her mother would be traveling to a wedding abroad in October. This is the wedding of the daughter of a friend of my MIL, whom my wife has met maybe twice, the actual bride never. MIL didn’t want to go alone and had a +1. MIL wants to do more sightseeing after the wedding, so this has turned into a two-week trip, something wife has NEVER done with me and the kids.

It also conflicts with my annual meeting. I asked if she was going to find a way to allow me to do my 3-day trip and she said that surely I could just skip it this year. Here’s where I may be the *******. I told her it is important to the job that pays for the lifestyle she enjoys and noted that I am literally paying more in incremental taxes living where we do relative to previous place than she makes from her job. She said that I just wanted to see my friends in DC. I said, yes, it is emotionally edifying for me to see some friends in light of the social isolation that has been inflicted on me by her making me move to Bumpkinville, but this is a business necessity. In the end, I reached out to their former nanny, now retired, and made a deal to fly her here and pay her very well to watch the kids while I am gone. And here is part two of potential ******* behavior.

Wife a few days later asked me to look into buying tickets and renting a car for a visit to her family for Thanksgiving. I said that since she could easily afford a two-week trip to India, and I had to pay a fortune to cover childcare during my trip, she can pay for this trip. She whined that she doesn’t have enough money to cover it. I said, well, maybe staying home for Thanksgiving this year would be better so as not to interfere with her very demanding job. She’s grouchy with me, but I am not going to budge. AITA?”

