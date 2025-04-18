Homeowners Saw A Teenager Littering On Their Lawn, So They Put All The Garbage In His Car

I really don’t understand people who litter.

Even as a youngster, I thought it was totally gross and rude.

But you now how some people can be: rude, crude, AND ignorant.

And I think this person dealt with a litterbug in the perfect way.

Check out what happened!

No more fast food litter on my lawn. “This was the pettiest of petty revenges but it made me happy. A few years ago, we kept finding fast food litter on our lawn — the paper bag with all the wrappers and cups inside. We live on a somewhat busy street, so we figured it was some jerk tossing it out their window when driving by.

Little creep!

Then one day, I was in the front room when out the window I saw the teenage boy next door pull up, get out of his car, and drop his fast food bag on our lawn as he walked into his own house (where there is, I assume, a trash can). He also left his car window slightly open.

How do you like it?!?!

So I went outside, picked up the bag, and poured its contents through the window. The soda cups still had a little bit in them so hopefully those spilled on the seats. Then I balled up the bag and put that in there too, and I stormed back inside. He loved this car more than most members of his own family, and he must have realized who had done that (or maybe saw me from his house), because he never tossed his trash in front of our house again.”

Now let’s see what people said about this on Reddit.

This person shared a story.

Another individual weighed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this reader spoke up.

Nobody likes a litterbug!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.