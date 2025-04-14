Homeowners Were Excited To Move Into Their Freshly Built Home, Until They Discovered Some Horrors In The Closet

If you’re ever lucky enough to move into a new home, like a BRAND new home, it can be a feeling like none other.

A fresh start, a modern space, a clean living.

…maybe.

Look at this video from TikTok user @liewithpandk:

“When you think you’re living in a clean new build home,” reads the caption.

We start with a nice shot of the kitchen.

Then an entryway.

A nursery ready to welcome a child.

And then…

A closet from our nightmares!

See the video for yourself…

The culprit? Cheap building practices.

Not that old houses are any spring picnic either.

But people are having all sorts of problems.

It’s a horror show.



Mind you, the houses still cost more than most of us could possibly afford, at least in the U.S.

So maybe it’s a moot point?

