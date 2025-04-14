April 14, 2025 at 2:49 am

Homeowners Were Excited To Move Into Their Freshly Built Home, Until They Discovered Some Horrors In The Closet

by Ben Auxier

Inside a new Calgary home

If you’re ever lucky enough to move into a new home, like a BRAND new home, it can be a feeling like none other.

A fresh start, a modern space, a clean living.

…maybe.

Look at this video from TikTok user @liewithpandk:

“When you think you’re living in a clean new build home,” reads the caption.

We start with a nice shot of the kitchen.

Inside a new Calgary home

Then an entryway.

Inside a new Calgary home

A nursery ready to welcome a child.

Inside a new Calgary home

And then…

Inside a new Calgary home

A closet from our nightmares!

See the video for yourself…

The culprit? Cheap building practices.

2025 03 22 23 47 07 Homeowners Were Excited To Move Into Their Freshly Built Home, Until They Discovered Some Horrors In The Closet

Not that old houses are any spring picnic either.

2025 03 22 23 47 31 Homeowners Were Excited To Move Into Their Freshly Built Home, Until They Discovered Some Horrors In The Closet

But people are having all sorts of problems.

2025 03 22 23 47 47 Homeowners Were Excited To Move Into Their Freshly Built Home, Until They Discovered Some Horrors In The Closet

It’s a horror show.

2025 03 22 23 48 25 Homeowners Were Excited To Move Into Their Freshly Built Home, Until They Discovered Some Horrors In The Closet
Mind you, the houses still cost more than most of us could possibly afford, at least in the U.S.

So maybe it’s a moot point?

