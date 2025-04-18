Horrible New Principal Made An Insensitive Comment Towards A Teacher With Multiple Jobs, So The Teacher Decided To Quit And Leave The School Short Staffed

Some jobs may be rewarding, but they don’t always pay the bills. That might mean it’s worthwhile to juggle two jobs, one you love and one that picks up the slack with an extra paycheck.

This guy had to deal with a horrible new principal at his school who didn’t want him to have multiple jobs. The principal made a threat, so the teacher complied in a way the principal didn’t expect.

“Having a second job won’t cut it with me; you better fix that pronto” ? You got it, dude! I’ve had a fairly rough teaching career. In my sixteen years of contracted service, I’ve spent five of those in the school I’ve been at this year.

This is a record possible in part due to my eventual expertise at teaching algebra, part from learning when to shut up (always), part learning that the students, and my care, are all that matters, but mostly due to my great rapport, relationship with my principal. He gets my quirkiness, knows I’m a great teacher so he doesn’t need to tell me what he has to others (for the most part), and he’s as hands off as an amazing principal can be. I’ve finally hit my groove in education when my principal, we’ll call him dr. J, just got his doctorate and now is moving onward and upward.

I’m not sure if this is just a school thing, but he’s doing his farewell tour while introducing us all to the new principal. We’ll call him Not the Mama. Anyone from the 90s who also has suffered from the New Boss Blues knows my pain, and gets this reference. During the tour Doctor J tells Not the Mama about me, how I’m the hardest, smartest worker and teacher. How I have a great relationship with my students, how they stop by the school to see me years after.

He also mentions in this live recommendation that I have second job working fast food. Not the Mama instantly winces at this, right about the same time as everyone’s favorite teacher/s, Miss Why-aren’t-you-paying-attention-to-my-ironic-T-shirt, pops out of a sky filled with irregular sized suspenders and stories about someone’s relatives that amazingly have no relevance to any person, living or dead. I’m pretty sure she said something to distract dr. J long enough to give Not the Mama the opportunity to turn back to me, like a dad threatening his children into “bein hayve “ while he tries to convince his first date since his wife left him that he’s a great dad.

He manages to quickly mutter under his breath what confirmed every fear I had about the new boss: “Having a second job won’t cut it with me so you better fix that pronto” Reverse jerry McGuire, you lost me at pronto. You had me at Hell No. I despised this person so much in such a short time that it wasn’t even an afterthought that, despite my “second” job being minimum wage, and despite my current job just issuing me a longevity bonus (literally yesterday), I would press the biggest, most important Malicious Compliance button of my life and see how it goes.

Pronto means soon, so that afternoon I put in my notice that I won’t be coming back. Hey, he wants me to only have one job right? Voila. That’s French for Check this out. Your man started going back on School Spring. Two interviews set up for tomorrow via zoom. Oh, and I’m pretty sure they’ll be a juicy update, because I just received four missed calls from Dr. j and I’m going to check my email, as requested by Dr. j. I can’t believe I’m leaving. Pretty sure he can’t either.

That principal hasn’t even started yet and already messed up!

