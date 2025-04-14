HR Denied His Vacation Request Until 6 Months In, But The Next Year He Took Nearly Every Month Off

Some rules seem fair until you realize they’re only being enforced on you.

What would you do if your employer denied your request for leave, only to approve the same thing for someone else who started at the exact same time?

Would you speak up and risk rocking the boat?

Or would you find a way to play by their rules and still come out on top?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this very situation and uses the company’s policy to get some time off.

Here’s how it all went down.

Wait 6 months before taking leave, no problem A few years back, I worked for an entity in the Middle East. While the salary was low, they gave generous 40 days off, plus public holidays (which were basically 2 Eids that were 5 days each). With 20 unused days being transferred to the next year As I worked with locals who were untouchable, the HR would be strict on me. And my boss who was also not a local would just bow down to what they said. So when a local colleague of mine who started working at the same time as me (in a different department) was allowed to take time off after 3 months, but my 2 days of leave were rejected as I had to work 6 months before accessing leave, I was a bit annoyed. Six months in, and it aligns perfectly with Ramadan. Due to everyone fasting, I remember we were able to leave at 1.

He used their policies to his advantage.

So when HR came to ask if I’d be taking a holiday during Ramadan, I saw her panic as I said, ‘Why would I?’ and that I get a week off for Eid after Ramadan. In the second half of the year, I enjoyed 30 days off (20 of my own, plus 2 Eids). The better part was my second year. I transferred 20 days, plus my 40 days, plus 2 Eids. Remember my boss asking for my leave plans for the year and his face dropping when I showed him I take a week off every month of the year, apart from Ramadan, of course- and I still had balance to transfer to the next year. I found another job midway through my 2nd year. So, unfortunately, I couldn’t enjoy it as much as I wanted, but at least I got paid out for unused days

Nice! That sounds like it was a great year for him.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say.

Most people would do the same.

As this comment explains, the company doesn’t benefit from this.

This is so true!

Probably because they’d be left shorthanded.

What a well-executed plan!

I wonder how long it took the company to redo that policy when they discovered this was possible.

