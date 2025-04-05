‘I am so humbled right now.’ – This TikTokker is Very Impressed With Her New Shark Vacuum

There’s almost nothing more satisfying in life than a powerful vacuum.

Because when you have to use one that’s no good, it’s frustrating and all you want to do is throw the thing out the window and be done with it.

But it doesn’t sound like this woman will have any problems ever again in that department!

Her name is Neven and she took to TikTok to talk about her Shark vacuum.

Neven’s text overlay reads, “Getting a Shark vacuum after using a Bissell almost EVERY DAY.”

She showed viewers the vacuum and said via text overlay, “I am so humbled right now.”

In the caption, Neven said, “Btw there is literally cat hair in there and my friend and her cat have been gone several months now.”

Here’s the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say.

Shark Vacuums chimed in!

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

She’s never going back to another vacuum brand.

