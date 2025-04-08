‘I’m 100% convinced that these are crucial to the structural integrity of the home.’ – New Homeowner Found Tried To Remove Artwork From Her Walls And Finds It’s Impossible

When you move into a new home, you have to expect that you will need to make some changes to make it just what you want.

This TikToker, however, found that it was impossible to change the artwork that was left behind by the previous owner.

She starts off the video standing in front of a white brick wall with three pieces of simple art on it and she says, “This video is for the person who sold me this house. So, if you’re not them, you can keep on scrolling.”

Well, I didn’t sell the house, but I am intrigued. She then points to the artwork and says, “What on EARTH did you use to adhere this artwork to the wall?”

The artwork looks pretty normal. If I had to guess, it is either on a nail or maybe those velcro strips.

Then something shocking happens. She cuts to a video of her grabbing one of the pieces of artwork and lifting her legs off the ground, putting her entire weight on the art. Then she starts pulling the artwork to the left trying to rip it off the wall, all without the art moving even a little bit.

She then says, “So, at this point, I’m 100% convinced that these are crucial to the structural integrity of the home.”

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

She ends the video saying, “So, whatever you used, let NASA know about that **** and then let me know. I’m trying to do some remodeling.”

They must have attached it to the wall with something insanely strong.

I don’t even know what type of thing would work like this.

Check out the video for yourself and see if you can figure it out.

Make sure you check out the comments as well.

This person calls it load bearing artwork.

This is a funny joke about the art.

It was very funny.

Honestly, this is just impressive.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁