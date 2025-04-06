Low Level Public Official Was Threatened By Her Upstairs Apartment Neighbor, So She Had Her Lawyer Send The Neighbor A Letter Explaining That Threats Against Public Officials Come With Harsh Penalties

When you live in an apartment building, you have to expect that you will sometimes hear your neighbors making noise.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbors posted online that they were planning on breaking into your apartment to destroy all your electronics to try to get rid of your noise?

That is what happened to the person in this story, but when she talked to a lawyer, she realized the law was very much on her side.

Let’s find out what happens.

Neighbor threatens to destroy my property. My lawyer is now serving a notice. About a month ago, one of my friends came over to hang out. We were having a good time, but he looked nervous to the point that it was killing me. I had to ask what was bothering him, and that was where my life got turned around.

This seems serious.

He showed me a Facebook post from my upstairs neighbor (we live in an apartment) that stated that she was going to break into my apartment and break all our electronics because we’re “too loud”. One of the major complaints I have about this apartment complex is that the walls between apartments on the same level are like steel. My neighbors can be throwing a party and I would have no idea. However, the ceiling is paper thin and you can hear conversations verbatim.

That would be frustrating.

I’ve lived in dorm rooms that have the same type of material surrounding the room: ceiling, floor, and walls. I’m used to it. However, my neighbors have way too high of expectations living in an apartment complex. When we first moved in, they constantly commented on hearing our conversations and how they know what TV shows we watched. At first, it was kind of laughable, but the comments turned into complaints.

Her husband tried talking to the neighbor.

My husband told the male neighbor (his friend) that there’s nothing he can do about it at all, except move out. This is out of the equation since we are waiting for our house to be build (new construction) and we refuse to break a lease to move to another apartment for a few months only to move into our house. Up until last month, we haven’t heard too much.

Time for her to talk to the neighbor.

The Facebook post was absolutely shocking and I was mad. If this woman publicly threatened my property, what else would she be capable of doing? I confronted the situation and told her to take down the post.

She said some nasty things to me, and I told her that my request was simple: you should not go to social media to deal with your issues and you need to direct your concern to the person directly involved.

It’s always good to have a lawyer in the family.

Anyway, my husband’s aunt is a lawyer. She provides us help with legal situations if necessary, and has been a big help for some of our other relatives. Over Christmas break, I was talking to her about the situation and explained how I didn’t feel safe. This woman has a history of drug abuse and violence that I don’t trust. In addition, I’m currently 7 weeks pregnant and want to protect myself and the baby.

Wow, that will scare her straight.

My lawyer then pointed out that because of my profession as a public official, this threat and any future aggression toward me is a class 3 felony in my state that would result in 2-5 years in prison if convicted. I was absolutely shocked that I would qualify under that law’s specific protection, and my lawyer suggested that she would write a letter detailing possible legal action if this woman decides to do anything against me. The letter was delivered today.

I can’t blame her, I bet she was scared.

I heard a lot of “holy crap” from upstairs, and I’m guessing that she called her husband to complain about me. I’m sitting downstairs dealing with my life. After all, I’m battling morning sickness 4-5 times a day and will be responsible for a life soon.

I bet that neighbor will think twice before posting threats online again.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

Hopefully everything calms down.

I have to agree with this commenter.

I was wondering this same thing.

This person thinks it is unfair that non-political people don’t have this protection.

This person went through something similar.

She may have taken things too far.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.