Man Was Never Accepted By His Half-Siblings, So He’s Wondering If It’s A Bad Idea To Tell People That He’s An Only Child

AITA I’m a double affair baby who was rejected by both sets of siblings so I say I’m an only child? I’m (25M) a double affair baby. Meaning, my mom and dad were both married to other people. They cheated on their spouses and conceived me. They ended up marrying each other after their divorces were finalized, and they raised me together.

This man’s half-siblings never accepted him as their brother.

Their kids from their first marriages did not accept me and do not claim me as a sibling. I always felt their hostility when I was a kid. They were all moved out by the time I was 9, and I saw them a handful of times after. The last being 7 years ago.

They were very clear about not wanting to engage with him.

Those handful of times I saw them, they were very clear about not wanting to talk to me and how I was not their brother or their family. I mean, one even told me the world would be a better place if I’d never been born or if I had died.

As per his preference, he would say he’s an only child.

Because of all this, I claim I’m an only child when people ask. I never say I have siblings, half or otherwise. That’s just my preference, and I find it easier. Plus, I only have siblings through genetics, not through a bond or anything else. I’m pretty sure they would all leave me for dead on the side of the road if the chance ever occurred.

His fiancée has no issue with his being an “only child” claim.

This became a topic because I’m engaged to the cousin of a former childhood friend. He and I were friends most of our lives until we hit junior year. He turned into a real jerk and our friendship ended. My fiancée and I met years later, and she knows my background. She said she would also consider me an only child, so she has zero issues.

But her cousin thinks he’s being childish and a liar.

She also has issues with her cousin. I didn’t even realize they were related until a while later. But in the last couple of months, he’s appeared at a couple of family parties, He brought up the fact I claim the only child label. He never had an issue with it before, but he said I was being childish and a liar by claiming that I am.

Some of his relatives are upset by his claim.

Then, I have a few relatives who get upset when they realize I don’t claim my siblings. We have discussed how they don’t consider me as their siblings, so I don’t count them as mine either.

They advise him to establish a relationship with his half-siblings.

The family members tell me that this could change, and I could avoid awkwardness by letting people know so if I have a relationship with any of them in the future, I won’t end up with egg on my face. AITA?

Family is about who genuinely cares for you, not just who’s related.

