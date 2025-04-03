Man Went To An Electronics Store During His Break, But A Rude Woman Assaulted Him Because She Thought He Was An Inattentive Employee

Some people let their bad day turn into someone else’s nightmare.

This man decided to go shopping at an electronics store on his break from work.

A furious woman mistook him for an employee behaved rudely towards him which her kids watched and laughed.

Read the story below and see how justice was served.

Thank you for the new phone and a limp. A while ago, I was shopping in an electronics store next to the store I work at. This was while I was taking my break from work. I was wearing the store uniform: A very distinctive red and khaki with a jacket on top as well as my name tag which very clearly states what store I work at.

An irate customer came inside the store where this man was.

Anyway, enter crazy Mom and her 4 kids. I hear this piercing whistle from behind me a few times, so I looked over my shoulder because, damn, it was loud. And this lady is barreling towards me with her kids in tow.

The woman knocked his phone out of his hand.

I turned to her to see what all the hustle and whistling was about. She grabbed my wrist and knocked my phone out of my hand. I then look down and can see glass shards everywhere. The phone is smashed to hell. So I give her the classic, “What the heck, lady?”

She also kicked him on his ankle.

She responded by hysterically screaming that employees should not be texting while working and that I should be ashamed of keeping her waiting because I was texting. I then turned away and she kicked my ankle as I walked away. I tripped sprained my ankle, face planted, and nailed my shoulder on the shelving. Her kids started laughing and pointing.

She then realized he wasn’t an employee in the store.

About this point, an employee arrived and helped me up to see if I was ok. Now, she finally thinks for a second, and a whole new look came over her face. She realized that I don’t work at this store in the first place. Then another new look as I told the employee to call the police. She started pleading with me that it was just a mistake, and that she was just having a bad day.

She was charged with assault and had to pay for damages.

Long story short, she was arrested on assault charges and eventually had to first replace my phone. Second, she was given 350 hours of community service. Third, I was awarded a decent sum of money. And my personal favorite is that she has to pay for and attend therapy sessions for the next 3 years on account of her rage issues.

Talk about a horrible shopping experience for both of them, but I guess it worked out okay for him since he got his phone replaced and got paid.

Actions have consequences, and this woman learned that the hard way.

