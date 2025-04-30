Manager Told Staff To Keep The Ice Stocked In The Beer Well, So They Buried His Drinks In A Mini Glacier Just To Prove A Point

It’s funny how your own rules can come back around to bite you in the worst way.

What would you do if you reminded your team to stay on top of something simple, only for them to take that direction and turn it into the perfect prank?

Would you remind them that work is no place for fun?

Or would you laugh right along with them?

In the following story, one bar manager finds himself dealing with this exact scenario and decides it’s not worth getting angry over.

Here’s what happened.

Cold as ice. This happened today at work. I manage a bar/restaurant. We had a long weekend, and everyone (including me) is noticeably ready for the day to be over, but at this point, it had only just started. I had stopped by the gas station on my way in and grabbed a couple of energy drinks and a Powerade to get me through the shift. As I intended to space out the time between them, to maximize their effectiveness, I placed the second energy drink and the Powerade in the canned beer well to keep them cold.

He asked for ice, and that’s what he got.

While placing them in the well, I notice there is very little ice in them, and we are now open for business. As is required from time to time, I approach my bartenders and say, “Hey guys, beer wells are looking light on ice. Let’s get some more ice on them so our products stay cold.” To which I receive some exasperated but light-hearted sighs. We are a pretty relaxed establishment most of the time, provided things get done as they should be. So I pull out my disappointed dad voice and say, “Come on, guys. Y’all know the drill.” Fast forward 5 hours into the shift, and I go to grab my drink. Imagine my surprise when I arrive at the aforementioned beer well, with an accompaniment of uproarious laughter, to find the well properly iced down….save the very corner I had placed my drinks, which now resembles a scaled model of Mount Everest.

Wow! Bet he didn’t see that coming!

What a fun prank!

Having coworkers like this makes going to work a little less lame.

