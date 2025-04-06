Neighbor’s Car Alarm Blared Through The Night, But When An Irritated Homeowner Let Their Frustration Be Heard, It Caused Even More Tension In The Neighborhood

Nothing tests a person’s patience quite like being jolted awake in the middle of the night.

After being woken up at an ungodly hour, one groggy neighbor lost his temper trying to restore peace and quiet. But even after the alarm ceased, the lingering resentment between the neighbors was louder than ever before!

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for not accepting a neighbours back handed apology The other night, my partner and I were woken up by a neighbor’s car alarm at 2:30 am. I got up thinking it might have been one of our cars and grabbed all the keys to disarm the alarms. It turns out it was a neighbor’s car.

No one seemed to have any urgency in getting the noise to stop, so the homeowner tried to help move things along.

The alarm went on for another 5 minutes with no one in that house waking up to turn it off. I went over to the house to knock on the door to let them know.

They tried to respect their neighbor’s boundaries, and luckily someone else contacted the neighbor.

Unfortunately, their front door is behind locked gates that I didn’t want to go through out of respect for them. Eventually, the neighbor next door called them, and the neighbor went to the front window to try and disarm the alarm.

But still, the alarm kept blaring, so the homeowner lost their temper.

They tried to disarm it 10+ times, honestly probably 20 times, without success. I got impatient and yelled out to come outside and sort it.

Even when the noise finally stopped, the homeowner was still rattled.

Eventually, it was turned off, but I couldn’t go back to sleep for another 2 hours and only got 1 hour of sleep after that. I had slept in and nearly was late to work, but crap happens and the past is the past, so I just moved on.

But the neighbor held quite the grudge.

Unfortunately, the owner of the car didn’t think so and came over the next day while I wasn’t home to talk to my partner. They led with an apology but then finished up saying they don’t appreciate being yelled at at 2:30 am.

The homeowner didn’t feel they had much of a choice.

I didn’t expect an apology and couldn’t care about one — crap happens in streets, and you’re cranky about it in the moment but move on because it’s not that big of a deal at the end of the day. My partner thinks I should have handled it better.

But they think the circumstances made this too difficult.

I agreed I’d have handled it better if it was 2:30 in the afternoon, but 2:30 in the morning, you can’t expect people to be woken up in a good mood.

I think the neighbor only came over to apologize to have a stab at me and feel justified, not having to accept that they woke people up. AITA for laughing at the idea of going over and apologizing after we were given a backhanded apology?

Apologies don’t really mean a thing laced in so much passive-aggressive energy.

What did Reddit have to say?

This neighbor is being all sorts of unreasonable.

Want to be passive aggressive? Okay! Two can play at that game.

The neighbor’s “apology” contained one big no-no word.

This user doesn’t get where the neighbor is coming from at all.

No one likes a rude awakening.

