Party Guests Were Loud And Rude At Her House, But After Kicking Them Out She’s Wondering If She’s The One Who Was Rude

AITA for asking guests to be quiet or leave my house? “The other day, my mom (47 F) and I (21 F) had a party with our family friends. The party wrapped up at 11 so my mom’s boyfriend (47 M) decided to invite all of his friends over to my house. I never met them before but I figured it would be fine and they would be respectful.

They weren’t respectful.

The minute they arrived they were insanely loud, screaming, and blasting music. I went out there and asked them to please keep it down because my boyfriend (23 M) and I were trying to sleep, and they all mocked me to my face calling me crazy and a horrible person. I’m all for having fun and partying but this was just uncalled for. At first I dismissed it as intoxicated behavior and tried to go to sleep.

They continued being loud so I had to go back out there and ask them again to please keep it down, and they all cursed me out, screamed at me, and called me horrible names. At this point my boyfriend heard the commotion and came out and kicked everyone out which I was to thankful for. The next day, they all told my mom that I’m a jerk for kicking them out when they were just trying to have fun. AITA?”

