April 16, 2025 at 6:48 am

Pest Expert Warns That German Cockroaches Are Coming In Amazon Boxes, And They’re More Than A Little Invasive

by Ben Auxier

All those deliveries right to your door sure are handy.

But they might be harboring something awful.

Check out this video from pest control specialist and TikTok user @tier1pest:

“Look, look, look, look,” starts the video.

“Right there behind that cabinet. See those little antennas? These are German cockroaches.”

“Do you guys order packages from Amazon? This is a German roach infestation. Mostly brought in through cardboard boxes. German roaches are an invasive species. They’re not native here. They are brought in and transmitted.”

“So these eggs and adults that are being flushed out were mostly brought in via cardboard boxes. And so when you guys get cardboard boxes, take your guys’s products out, immediately break down the box and put it in your recycle bin.”

Once they get out and nest it’s gonna be a lot harder to stop them🪳👀 #pestcontrol #service #eggs #roach #advice #pests

New strategies are needed.

As though we didn’t have enough to worry about.

THEY MAY ALREADY BE HERE!

How far do you need to go?

Think of the kittens!

Now I’ve gotta go have a hard conversation with my cats.

