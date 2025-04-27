Pregnant Wife Let Her Insecurities Call The Shots, But Her Husband Has Had Enough And Is Thinking About Moving Out

Pregnancy can bring a wave of new emotions, shifting even the most established of relationships in unexpected ways.

When one woman enlists a friend to test her partner‘s loyalty, one husband wonders where understanding should end and boundaries should begin.

WIBTA if I ask my pregnant wife to move out because she and her best friend decided to “test” my loyalty? My wife is pregnant with our daughter. Initially, we were really happy and excited about it, but things started to take a turn.

Their relationship lately has been less than ideal.

She began acting increasingly irrational, getting angry and irritated over small things. She insults me when she doesn’t like the food I make and accuses me of losing attraction to her. For example, last week, she wanted chicken sandwiches for dinner. I made them, and she ate all of them, leaving me nothing, only to tell me they tasted awful.

He couldn’t figure out how to make her happy.

I wasn’t upset because she ate everything, but if she didn’t like them, why did she feel the need to eat all of them? When I asked her about it, she simply said she was hungry. She does this every time: eats everything I make and then insults it. I don’t argue with her because I work more than 80 hours a week, and I really just want some peace when I get home.

Then things really took a turn for the worst.

Yesterday, a random girl started flirting with me after the gym and asked if I wanted to meet up for drinks. I rejected her and told her I was married.

It turns out, his wife had orchestrated the whole thing.

When I got home, my wife started hugging me and apologizing. When I asked what happened, she told me that her best friend suggested a “loyalty test.” They asked a mutual friend to flirt with me and ask me out, and I passed. I’m really ticked now, and I’m done with her antics. WIBTA if I asked her to move out?

She wanted reassurance, but ended up digging up more than she bargained for.

What did Reddit have to say?

Sure, everyone slips up from time to time, but this sort of behavior can’t be allowed to continue.

There’s a difference between being hormonal and being manipulative.

Maybe stress is clouding both of their judgments right now.

Maybe there are deeper issues here that need to be adequately looked into here.

This fake test of loyalty ended up revealing some very real cracks in the foundation of their relationship.

Loyalty shouldn’t have to be earned when it was never lost in the first place.

