A Rescue Dog Refuses to Let Her Owner Direct Their Walks—and Her Hilarious Sidewalk Strike Is Viral

Welp, I guess whoever adopted this dog knows who’s in charge now.

The dog’s name is Zoe and her new owner posted a video and showed viewers how this adorable pooch likes to behave.

The video showed a dog walking up a flight of stairs in a building, and the pooch had a leash in her mouth.

The text overlay reads, “Zoe has been adopted and she’s already in charge.”

The text continued, “She walks you home.”

Zoe led the person walking her home straight to an apartment door.

The video’s caption reads, “Zoe has been adopted…and now when she gets tired, she decides it’s time to go home. Leash in her mouth and off we go: humans dragged, mission accomplished.”

Take a look at the video.

@furryrescueitaly Zoe has been adopted… and now when she gets tired, she decides it’s time to go home. 😂 Leash in her mouth and off we go: humans dragged, mission accomplished. 🏁❤️ Every adoption has a happy ending. Yours could be next 😊 For more information about our dogs please send a message to: 🇮🇹 Chiara: +39 346 8760522 🇬🇧 Chiara +44 7459176563 (WhatsApp only) 🇩🇪 Cinzia: +49 15756777660 🔗 furryrescueitaly.com #happydogs #adoptionjourney #furryfriend #makeadifference #foryoupage❤️❤️ ♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

And another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This pooch is now the head of the household!