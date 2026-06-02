June 1, 2026 at 8:45 pm

A Rescue Dog Refuses to Let Her Owner Direct Their Walks—and Her Hilarious Sidewalk Strike Is Viral

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a leash

TikTok/@furryrescueitaly

Welp, I guess whoever adopted this dog knows who’s in charge now.

The dog’s name is Zoe and her new owner posted a video and showed viewers how this adorable pooch likes to behave.

dog with a leash

TikTok/@furryrescueitaly

The video showed a dog walking up a flight of stairs in a building, and the pooch had a leash in her mouth.

The text overlay reads, “Zoe has been adopted and she’s already in charge.”

dog with a leash

TikTok/@furryrescueitaly

The text continued, “She walks you home.”

Zoe led the person walking her home straight to an apartment door.

The video’s caption reads, “Zoe has been adopted…and now when she gets tired, she decides it’s time to go home. Leash in her mouth and off we go: humans dragged, mission accomplished.”

dog with a leash

TikTok/@furryrescueitaly

Take a look at the video.

@furryrescueitaly

Zoe has been adopted… and now when she gets tired, she decides it’s time to go home. 😂 Leash in her mouth and off we go: humans dragged, mission accomplished. 🏁❤️ Every adoption has a happy ending. Yours could be next 😊 For more information about our dogs please send a message to: 🇮🇹 Chiara: +39 346 8760522 🇬🇧 Chiara +44 7459176563 (WhatsApp only) 🇩🇪 Cinzia: +49 15756777660 🔗 furryrescueitaly.com #happydogs #adoptionjourney #furryfriend #makeadifference #foryoupage❤️❤️

♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.06.58 AM A Rescue Dog Refuses to Let Her Owner Direct Their Walks—and Her Hilarious Sidewalk Strike Is Viral

And another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.07.02 AM A Rescue Dog Refuses to Let Her Owner Direct Their Walks—and Her Hilarious Sidewalk Strike Is Viral

This pooch is now the head of the household!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter