Teacher’s Comment About Student’s Two Moms Leads to Principal Action and Parent Backlash

When you send your child to school, you don’t expect that they will get bullied by a teacher because of your family.

What would you do if your kindergartener’s teacher was harassing her because she has two moms?

That is what happened to the family in this story, so they went to the principal and complained about what happened. The principal took it very seriously and fired the offending teacher.

On the next day, however, some of the other parents were upset about what happened and began criticizing the mom who complained, so now she is wondering if she was out of line.

Read through exactly what happened below and see what you think.

AITAH for getting my child’s teacher fired after she called my marriage fake? I (30F) have been married to my wife (31F) for 7 years and 5 years ago, we had a daughter, who I’ll call Gracie, through IVF.

Ok, this can definitely be a sensitive subject.

We are both religious & part of an LGBT affirming sect. We think it’s important for our daughter to receive a religious education. Our local place of worship doesn’t have a kindergarten, so Gracie is at a school by a different church that is more conservative, but we were told our marriage would not be an issue and that other same-sex couples had kids enrolled.

No big deal, so far.

My daughter’s teacher, who we’ll call Mrs. B, seemed nice enough. We chatted when I volunteered & Gracie enjoyed her class. Early last week, the kids were told to do a family tree. My wife and I helped Gracie, and she turned it in with me labeled as Mama & my wife as Mom.

What a terrible way to handle this situation.

After the family tree presentations, I got a call from Mrs. B, saying my daughter acted out in class & needed a parent-teacher meeting to discuss her behavior. When I get my daughter that day at pick-up, she’s sobbing. Gracie tells me when she presented, Mrs. B asked if the 2 moms were a mistake.

This is not the conversation to have with a young child.

When my daughter said she has 2 moms, Mrs. B told my daughter that it isn’t a real marriage & that it’s never too late for me to enter a proper marriage w/ 1 man and 1 woman. Gracie starts crying, saying we are a real family. Mrs. B snapped at my daughter to sit down & shut up.

Why is she bullying this kid?

She gave her a 0 & did not discipline some kids who were mocking her. I immediately called my wife, who left work early. When we got home, my wife and I explained how not everyone is accepting, but that we are a real family, our god loves us very much, & how brave she was for standing up for herself.

This is getting the attention it deserves.

The next day, my wife called off work & we took Gracie to my grandmother’s. We went to the principal’s office & we were seen ASAP. The principal was deeply apologetic that Gracie had been told that by Mrs. B & she didn’t intervene when she was bullied.

Good for him.

He affirmed the school’s commitment to a safe environment for all families, regardless of opinions on same-sex marriage. He said to bring Gracie in the next day because this would be taken care of.

I can’t say that I’m surprised.

The next day, I took Gracie to class and Mrs. B was gone, replaced by a sub. The principal informed my wife & I that Mrs. B was fired. However, word got around the school quick. While some parents were supportive, others told us we should be ashamed of ourselves & we ruined Mrs. B’s life by demanding she be fired.

Everyone thinks they need to share their opinion.

We didn’t ask her to be fired, just that it was dealt with and that we could have talked to Mrs. B 1st or asked to go to the other kindergarten class. A few are even saying Mrs. B is right & our family doesn’t belong at this school & we need to transfer so their children don’t think this “sinful union” is ok.

Talking to Mrs. B first may have been a good move, but it isn’t strictly necessary.

Obviously, I don’t think my marriage is wrong, but should I have talked to Mrs. B first or just asked to transfer classes? So, was I wrong for getting my child’s teacher fired after she called my marriage fake? AITA?

She didn’t get anyone fired. She just reported a situation to the principal, and the principal decided how to deal with it. Regardless of one’s beliefs around marriage, Mrs. B handled the situation poorly and got what she deserved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who was accused to using too many sources, so he decided the next time to use none at all.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Some teachers are just trouble. This was likely one of them.

She checked with the school ahead of time, and they assured her it would be fine.

I agree with this commenter. This event was likely the last straw.

The teacher was hostile toward this child. That is never acceptable.

This person says she handled the situation well.

If a teacher is bullying a child, they deserve to be fired, no matter what their reasons were. The principal did the right thing by firing this teacher, and the parents who don’t like it can mind their own business.

Bullying is a big problem in school, so the fact that the teacher was allowing bullies to target this young girl (if not encouraging it) is a massive problem. I’m guessing that the principal has had other complaints about this teacher, and this was the last straw.