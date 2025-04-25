Pregnant Woman Doesn’t Want Her Mom Into The Delivery Room, But She’s Worried About Being Guilt-Tripped For Wanting A Calm Goodbye Before Giving Her Daughter Up For Adoption

Some boundaries are harder to draw when the people you love are involved.

So, what would you do if your mom insisted on being in the delivery room, even though you knew deep down her presence would only add to your stress?

Would you give in to avoid hurting her feelings?

Or would you put your own mental health first, even if it meant disappointing her?

In the following story, a pregnant woman facing one of the most emotional decisions of her life chooses peace over pressure.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for not wanting my mother in the delivery room when i give birth to my daughter? I (21F) am 38 weeks pregnant, and I’m scheduled to be induced about a week from now. I had a very smooth pregnancy in all physical aspects, but mentally, I have struggled more than anything I’ve ever gone through in my life. I made the decision around 27 weeks that I would be putting my daughter up for adoption. I have my own reasoning for this, and it was by far NOT an easy decision. I am scared, and obviously, everything piling on top of me is overwhelming emotionally and physically. Okay, in the case of my mom (49F): My mom raised me from the ground up almost completely alone (she had my grandparents but refused to accept any handouts). I love my mom of course and I respect everything she has ever done to make sure that i was taken care of growing up.

She is considering her mother’s feelings throughout the entire process.

However, being her only child and her being single for my entire life has taken a toll on our relationship. She never grew out of treating me like a young child, and I feel very overwhelmed by how she treats me, because in my 21 years of life, I have never had any personal space. I am questioned about everything, and I constantly need to let her know where I am and how long I’ll be gone (I pay my own bills and rent my own portion of the house). I am constantly being messaged about my day or her day, and I get phone calls about five times a day, even though we live in the same house, and I have not been working since January. She doesn’t have an inside voice and is extremely overbearing about me. I know she is “losing a grandchild” in a sense, and I, of course, am aware that this will affect her as well.

Now, she’s frustrated because she wants her mom to meet the baby, but doesn’t want her in the delivery room.

I want to find a way for her to meet the baby before I give her to her parents. I just can already tell that she is going to guilt me and tell me I need her in the room (I will not be alone, my girlfriend will be with me the entire time, she is the only person I want in the room). I feel bad for not wanting her in there, but after the mental obstacles I’ve endured during pregnancy, I want a calm, quiet delivery. What do I say? How do I tell her? I know she just wants to feel needed and wanted, and I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but I really do just want it to be me and my girlfriend. AITA?

Wow! That’s a lot to unpack.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer her.

This makes it really easy.

As this person points out, her delivery room should be how she wants it.

These are really nice words.

Here’s a good way to handle it.

It’s her decision to make.

So, while the mother’s feelings will be hurt, she should still respect her daughter’s decision.

