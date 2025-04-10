‘This works every time.’ – Relationships Can Be Challenging, So This Guy Has The Perfect Test For Getting To Know Your Partner

Everyone wishes they could know their partner a little better, especially early in the relationship.

Communication is key, and openness is a must if you’re going to truly have an understanding of one another.

Or maybe we’re just overthinking it.

Check out this advice from TikTok user @15timezones:

“You wanna truly know who your man is? Ask him this question; this works every time.”

And the question in question?

“If he had to choose would he rather be a cowboy, a pirate, or samurai.”

“It will tell you everything you need to know.”

If anybody is confused, here’s the answer sheet.

Though some would prefer the jester’s role.

Others wish to rule a world of old.

Some yearn for a life of solitude.

And some are just recovering from their severe burns.

Which do you think you would pick?

