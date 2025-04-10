April 10, 2025 at 4:49 pm

‘This works every time.’ – Relationships Can Be Challenging, So This Guy Has The Perfect Test For Getting To Know Your Partner

by Ben Auxier

Orion Jordan speaking to camera

TikTok/15timezones

Everyone wishes they could know their partner a little better, especially early in the relationship.

Communication is key, and openness is a must if you’re going to truly have an understanding of one another.

Or maybe we’re just overthinking it.

Check out this advice from TikTok user @15timezones:

Orion Jordan speaking to camera

TikTok/15timezones

“You wanna truly know who your man is? Ask him this question; this works every time.”

Orion Jordan speaking to camera

TikTok/15timezones

And the question in question?

“If he had to choose would he rather be a cowboy, a pirate, or samurai.”

Orion Jordan speaking to camera

TikTok/15timezones

“It will tell you everything you need to know.”

@15timezones

Not bait, trust #foryou

♬ original sound – orion jordan

If anybody is confused, here’s the answer sheet.

2025 03 29 20 31 27 This works every time. Relationships Can Be Challenging, So This Guy Has The Perfect Test For Getting To Know Your Partner

Though some would prefer the jester’s role.

2025 03 29 20 31 50 This works every time. Relationships Can Be Challenging, So This Guy Has The Perfect Test For Getting To Know Your Partner

Others wish to rule a world of old.

2025 03 29 20 31 58 This works every time. Relationships Can Be Challenging, So This Guy Has The Perfect Test For Getting To Know Your Partner

Some yearn for a life of solitude.

2025 03 29 20 32 15 This works every time. Relationships Can Be Challenging, So This Guy Has The Perfect Test For Getting To Know Your Partner

And some are just recovering from their severe burns.

2025 03 29 20 32 28 This works every time. Relationships Can Be Challenging, So This Guy Has The Perfect Test For Getting To Know Your Partner

Which do you think you would pick?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter