‘This works every time.’ – Relationships Can Be Challenging, So This Guy Has The Perfect Test For Getting To Know Your Partner
by Ben Auxier
Everyone wishes they could know their partner a little better, especially early in the relationship.
Communication is key, and openness is a must if you’re going to truly have an understanding of one another.
Or maybe we’re just overthinking it.
Check out this advice from TikTok user @15timezones:
“You wanna truly know who your man is? Ask him this question; this works every time.”
And the question in question?
“If he had to choose would he rather be a cowboy, a pirate, or samurai.”
“It will tell you everything you need to know.”
@15timezones
Not bait, trust #foryou
If anybody is confused, here’s the answer sheet.
Though some would prefer the jester’s role.
Others wish to rule a world of old.
Some yearn for a life of solitude.
And some are just recovering from their severe burns.
Which do you think you would pick?
