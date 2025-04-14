Scam Caller Tried To Trick Woman Into Giving Up Personal Information, But She Wasted Their Time With A Clever Prank That Turned The Tables

Scammers are always on the lookout for their next victim, but sometimes they end up being the ones played.

When one woman was targeted, she decided to turn the tables on the scammer, resulting in a hilarious back-and-forth neither of them will soon forget!

Scammer games! This is the second time I’ve done this, and my ribs are still hurting.

The inbound call went something like this:

Me: Hello? S: I’m with Microsoft support. Your computer has been hacked, and we need to fix it. Me: Oh no! S: YES, sir… (I’m a woman, by the way!) Are you near your computer? Me: Yes. S: OK, type in [domain name]

Me: ………..OK, I did. What does it read? S: Oh, you mean I have to have it turned on? Oh dear… OK, let me try to turn it on… (1–2 minutes pass.) S: …Are you there? Me: Yes. S: OK, what does it show? Me: What does it show… it shows nothing. S: Nothing? OK, type it in again. [domain name] Me: OK, I typed it in. S: OK, what do you see?

Me: I don’t see anything. S: You don’t see anything? Me: Nope. S: I can’t believe this. Did you type it in correctly? Me: Yes, I did. S: And you still don’t see it?

Me: No! I can’t see anything… I’M BLIND! Cue the curse words! Bbaaaaaaaaaaahhhh!

The scammer thought they were about to hit the jackpot, but boy, were they wrong.

This woman taught these scammers a lesson that day that not all their victims are as foolish as they think!

Hoisted by his own petard, indeed.

