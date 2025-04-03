School Administration Demanded A Respected Teacher Take A Test To Prove His Knowledge, So He Responded In A Language They Couldn’t Read

Academic excellence speaks for itself, but bureaucracy often insists on a second opinion.

When a highly qualified teacher was told he needed to prove his worth, he responded in a way that proved his qualifications beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Malicious Compliance in the 1930s My mom’s great-uncle survived polio as a child in the early 1900s, but his lack of physical ability drove him to books and learning.

He did very well academically and graduated with honors from a prestigious university. Despite his physical disabilities, he went on to become an accomplished high school teacher.

But not everyone was so convinced.

After many years of successful teaching, the administration began to enforce a policy that all teachers must be “certified” and pass a teaching exam. He agreed to take the test, but he was so insulted that they would question his academic qualifications that he threw in a little malicious compliance.

He answered all of the questions in Latin. Since no one on the staff could read his answers, they just dropped the issue, and he was allowed to continue his teaching.

