She Adopted A Baby Without Telling Her Ex, And He Thinks It Will Negatively Affect Their Son

AITA for Not Telling My Ex That I Adopted a Child? “I (38F) have been single for 6 years. Though never married, my ex, Eric (41M) and I share a 4-year old son, Bryson. We broke up shortly after Bry’s 3rd birthday but were hoping to get back together. I got pregnant thereafter but unfortunately miscarried. I wanted to salvage whatever I thought we had left but Eric decided to move on. He is now married and he and his wife have a daughter with another child on the way.

Since our breakup, I haven’t seriously dated but I’ve always wanted another child. With that, I secretly started the adoption process a year and a half ago, and now I’m the proud mother to a beautiful baby girl. I never told Eric about this because he once told me, in no uncertain terms, that our relationship only extended to our son. The adoption process was long but very personal for me. I only told my mom and best friend, who were largely supportive, though realistic about the challenges of being a single mom to two kids. However, when Eric found out about my daughter from our son, he was angry.

He said that finding out that I adopted through Bry was childish and that he should have been the first person to know, since adding a baby to my household could affect our son. He said we owed it to Bry for the two of us to have a sit-down conversation with him about this. I informed Eric that I already had a conversation with Bry and that he was excited about his little sister. I also told him that what he was proposing would have been awkward, since he and I are no longer together and he’s not my daughter’s father. He then got angry and said that as a single mother, Bryson’s lifestyle shouldn’t change because of a new baby, even though he and his wife now have children of their own. For context, I make close to $80,000 before taxes not including child support. I let Eric know that I am more than financially stable to care for 2 children and was honoring his wishes that we only focus on Bryson, but he still called me selfish and accused me of holding a grudge. AITA?”

