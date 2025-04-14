She Bought A Cute Cup from Anthropologie, Then The Whole Thing Just Up And Exploded

Where would we be without Anthropologie?

A place where you can get a feather clock, a fur stool, a $900 wasp comb, and apparently, glasses that can’t withstand strong temperatures.

Look at this video from TikTok user @livinwithjenny:

“pov: i got a cute new cup yesterday!” reads the caption.

The cup looks like…well, a cup, with some kind of cozy beverage inside.

But then disaster strikes.

The entire bottom just…explodes all over her white bed sheets and pillows.

Yikes!

@livinwithjenny only i would get this on video, @anthro i did love my cup for the 12 hours it was in my possesion! & yes, my coffee is in fact ALL over my bed 🙂 ♬ Awkward Moments – AstroMusic

As is often the case with videos this viral, a lot of brand accounts jumped in:

Like, a BUNCH of them:

Through whatever connection they could find:

Though there was one brand that was conspicuous by absence:

RIP, that bed.

