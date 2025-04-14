She Bought A Cute Cup from Anthropologie, Then The Whole Thing Just Up And Exploded
by Ben Auxier
Where would we be without Anthropologie?
A place where you can get a feather clock, a fur stool, a $900 wasp comb, and apparently, glasses that can’t withstand strong temperatures.
Look at this video from TikTok user @livinwithjenny:
“pov: i got a cute new cup yesterday!” reads the caption.
The cup looks like…well, a cup, with some kind of cozy beverage inside.
But then disaster strikes.
The entire bottom just…explodes all over her white bed sheets and pillows.
Yikes!
@livinwithjenny
only i would get this on video, @anthro i did love my cup for the 12 hours it was in my possesion! & yes, my coffee is in fact ALL over my bed 🙂
As is often the case with videos this viral, a lot of brand accounts jumped in:
Like, a BUNCH of them:
Through whatever connection they could find:
Though there was one brand that was conspicuous by absence:
RIP, that bed.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.