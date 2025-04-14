April 14, 2025 at 6:48 am

She Bought A Cute Cup from Anthropologie, Then The Whole Thing Just Up And Exploded

by Ben Auxier

A beverage in an Anthropologie cup

TikTok/livinwithjenny

Where would we be without Anthropologie?

A place where you can get a feather clock, a fur stool, a $900 wasp comb, and apparently, glasses that can’t withstand strong temperatures.

Look at this video from TikTok user @livinwithjenny:

A beverage in an Anthropologie cup

TikTok/livinwithjenny

“pov: i got a cute new cup yesterday!” reads the caption.

The cup looks like…well, a cup, with some kind of cozy beverage inside.

A beverage in an Anthropologie cup

TikTok/livinwithjenny

But then disaster strikes.

A beverage in an Anthropologie cup

TikTok/livinwithjenny

The entire bottom just…explodes all over her white bed sheets and pillows.

Yikes!

@livinwithjenny

only i would get this on video, @anthro i did love my cup for the 12 hours it was in my possesion! & yes, my coffee is in fact ALL over my bed 🙂

♬ Awkward Moments – AstroMusic

As is often the case with videos this viral, a lot of brand accounts jumped in:

2025 03 23 00 13 13 She Bought A Cute Cup from Anthropologie, Then The Whole Thing Just Up And Exploded

Like, a BUNCH of them:

2025 03 23 00 13 24 She Bought A Cute Cup from Anthropologie, Then The Whole Thing Just Up And Exploded

Through whatever connection they could find:

2025 03 23 00 13 54 She Bought A Cute Cup from Anthropologie, Then The Whole Thing Just Up And Exploded

Though there was one brand that was conspicuous by absence:

2025 03 23 00 13 46 She Bought A Cute Cup from Anthropologie, Then The Whole Thing Just Up And Exploded

RIP, that bed.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter