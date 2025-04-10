She Cooked A Romantic Dinner For Two, So When Her Husband Invited A Third Without Her Permission, She Didn’t Expect To Lose Both Her Meal And Her Patience

Marriage is about partnership, respect, and, in many cases, putting your spouse first.

When one uninvited guest waltzed into one couple’s kitchen, the husband decided to hand over his wife’s coveted leftovers — with a side of disrespect.

AITAH for being upset that my husband gave my food to his friend? I (23F) and my husband Jeff (25M) have been together for seven years. We recently got married about 10 months ago. With that, I also got a promotion at my job, and I work longer hours.

He has a friend, Sarah (25F?). I’m not close to her. I don’t talk to her, but I will greet her and be civil if I have to. My husband knows her as they were in the same training for their job, though they work in two different departments.

My husband and I had gotten off work a bit earlier, so I decided to make a nice meal for both of us. We haven’t been able to have a lot of time together, so I wanted to have a nice romantic dinner in our dining room.

Fast forward some hours, after I finished cooking, I only made enough portions for me, him, and a bit extra for myself for lunch tomorrow at work. I let him know about my lunch in the fridge and that it wasn’t leftovers.

Anyways, we’re sitting down, enjoying our meal and talking. That’s when somebody walks in… yeah, walks in. Obviously, I’m thinking somebody just snuck into our house or something because I never gave anybody a key. As far as I knew, only my husband and I had a key.

To my surprise, Sarah came walking in as she greeted my husband. I had to greet her first before she finally looked at me and greeted me. I looked at my husband and said, “I didn’t know we had company.”

He just shrugged it off and said, “I decided to invite her over to hang out.” I was blindsided because I wanted this night to be just for us since we’ve been so busy.

Sarah sits down and has the nerve to ask, “Where is my plate?” I looked at her and reminded her that I wasn’t aware she was coming over, so I didn’t make enough. I apologized. She started calling me rude and inconsiderate, but I kept letting her know that I wasn’t aware. I even offered to Uber Eats her something or fix her up a sandwich. She looked at my husband and asked why she didn’t have a plate.

I kid you not, my husband gets up, goes over to the fridge, takes my lunch bowl out, reheats it, and gives it to her. I immediately tried to take it back, but he moved it. I said, “That’s my lunch for tomorrow.” He replied, “You could make yourself something else.” To be fair, I was ticked.

He gave the plate to her, and she just started eating it and thanked him. Obviously, I’m mad at this point, and I kept going on about how that was my lunch for tomorrow, but he ignored me. Sarah kept calling me bitter and childish, saying it wasn’t serious. I soon had enough, stormed upstairs, and never came back down.

My husband ended up coming upstairs very late at night and just got into bed without even giving me a kiss. (I wake up easily, but I was still halfway asleep.) I just want to know if I was being selfish and made a big deal out of him giving her the food. AITA??

