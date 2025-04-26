She Found Out Her Fiancée Was Still Seeing Someone When They Started Dating, So She Left Him And Doesn’t Want To Talk About It

The truth hurts…

And it can lead to some unexpected consequences.

That’s what happened in this story from Reddit and the woman who wrote it wants to know if she took things too far.

Check out her story below.

AITA for ending my engagement after I found out that in the beginning of our relationship he was still with his ex? “Three years ago I meet my ex fiancée “Derek” at a bar when I was out with my sister. He was attractive, funny and kind we hit it off very quickly which was unusual for me as I am introverted and usually find any excuse to leave a conversation with a stranger. I don’t know something felt different so I went with it.

Things were going great!

A few weeks later he asked me to be his girlfriend and we started being together almost every day. I loved it. We tried new restaurants, went to concerts, took road trips and travel out the country twice in the first year of our relationship. He got me flowers weekly and would often Uber Eats me breakfast and coffee in the mornings since I always sleep in and rushing to get to work in the mornings. 6 months ago he proposed to me when we were in Greece and I accepted instantly. I couldn’t believe I found such a sweet, loving, attentive and overall great man.

Uh oh…

Last week I received a DM for Derek’s ex “Samantha” out of the blue. It was shocking. It from a blank profile and I didn’t believe it was her until she video called me and I saw her face. I asked her why is she messaging me from a blank profile and she said she was blocked on my IG account. That was strange because I didn’t block her. Then she sent me screenshots of them still being in a relationship the first few months of our relationship. I couldn’t believe it!

She didn’t see this coming…

I was flabbergasted. I mean full on relationship like still saying I love you and they were even looking at apartments together then one day he just ghosted her. After he convinced her to sign a 2 year lease under her name only because his credit was bad. She also sent me proof of him running up one of her credit cards and not paying it back fully. He still owed her $800. She even told me that she found out that Derek was still in a relationship with his ex fiancé “Amanda” when they got together. I WAS IN SHOCK! I never even knew he was engaged prior to me. He said he had 2 relationships before me, his high school girlfriend and Samantha that’s it. Never any mention of an Amanda or any prior engagements. I thanked her for the information and offered to send her the $800. She declined saying it’s not my job to pay her back.

She was distraught.

I cried my self to sleep that night. I don’t know it just felt like I had been living a lie. This amazing kind man I thought I found wasn’t anything like that. He was a liar and a thief. Not to mention they’ve he spoke to Samantha in those messages after she confronted him when she found out about Amanda was insane. He called her disgusting names and just gas lit her. It was shocking I know I’ve said that before but it was. That night I decided I was done with him. At first I wanted to have a conversation with him but why he’s liar and doesn’t deserve that decency from me. I gave him 3 years and that’s enough of my time. I packed up a 2 suitcase worth of my clothes and called my uncle (who has a moving company) to get the rest of my things and put it in storage.

She was outta there.

Then I booked a flight to NY to stay at my sister’s house. My lease was ending next month anyways and my job is based in NY I just work in the California office so I wrote my manager a request to transfer which I knew would go thru. She had offered me a position in the NY office but I wasn’t sure because of my relationship. I know that was dumb never let a relationship stop a work opportunity for you. Lastly I printed out all the screenshots Samantha sent me and put those and the ring in an envelope and dropped it off at his building. The last 6 days Derek had been blowing me up from different phone numbers and blank IGs because I blocked him before he even know I broke up with him. Also his friends and family had been reaching out to me and I ignored them. His side is saying I’m an *******. My sister BIL mom and best friends are on my side but a few mutual friends and my dad are saying I’m wrong for just ending it without a conversation. My dad says tho Derek was wrong I should’ve said something to him and leaving him that envelope was the cowards way out. Now idk should I unblock him and have a conversation or just maintain my silence. He knows what he did wrong he just thought I wouldn’t find out about it. AITA?”

Here’s how people reacted on Reddit.

She had to do what she had to do…

No reason to hash it out with someone who is just going to lie anyway.

