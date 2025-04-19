She Found Out Her In-Laws Are Using Her Son’s Social Security Number To Go To Food Banks, So She Put A Stop To It Once And For All

Well, this is shady…

AITA for not letting my In-Laws use my son’s SSN to continue getting food from food banks? “My husband (30m) and I (31F) recently received a phone call from my father in law(54m). Apparently for some time they have been going to food banks to help out since my mother in law (53f) won’t work since getting diagnosed with COPD.

They have been telling the food banks that they have been taking care of their grandson (my son). The food bank has allowed giving them food but just recently asked them for my son’s SSN so that they can continue getting food from them. My in laws have not been taking care of my son because we live over 500 miles away from them. We were shocked by them asking for our sons SSN because obviously the answer is NO!

My husband texted them back telling them no it’s not gonna happen and they have yet to even respond. AITA for wanting to take this further and report them to this food bank for fraud and identity theft?”

