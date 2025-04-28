She Found Out She Owns 50% Of A Property, And She Refuses To Share It With Her Mother

Family drama gets ramped up in a big way when there’s money involved…

AITA for planning to keep money from my share of my parents’ apartment? “I (24f) had a pretty bad childhood, even tho I was never hungry, I was the unwanted child wearing second-hand clothes, and everything I owned was hand-me-downs. My last memory of my father was when I was around 6 or 7, my parents were screaming at each other and that was the last time I saw my father.

My mother already had a new partner, and not long after giving birth to the long-awaited son – he got everything: name-brand clothes, new phones and even if my parents wanted to say no, he cried and still got what he wanted. Today, I live in a rental apartment in Tallinn (Estonia) and my mother sometimes calls me. I sometimes visit if I want to see my friends still in my home town. Quite recently my brother (17) told me that our mother and his father bought a house, they are going to sell the apartment and even tho most of the money from selling the place will go to renovating the house, they will buy him a car (BMW!!!) for his 18th birthday!

I pretended that I was happy for him, not his fault he was spoiled. (It hurt me, I never got even a new bicycle) A few weeks later my mother called me and told me she was sad to inform me that my father had passed away quite some time ago – she wanted to contact him about selling the apartment and found out that he is no longer with us, his sister will send the ***** certificate from Finland – his home country he went back. (No wonder I never found anything about him).

My mother found a buyer for the apartment and when she sent the ***** certificate to the notary they informed her that there was a will made by him leaving everything he owned in Estonia to me! (They did not inform me before, as they had no information about passing away.) Suddenly I owned 50% of my parent’s apartment, as they got it together way before I was born. Mother explained to me, that I should gift my share to her, as he paid no child support and she raised me alone. (Which is not even true, my step-father was there my whole life). I told her that I might use my share as a down payment for my own home in Tallinn. Suddenly both my brother and mother are mad at me. When I pointed out that my brother bragged about a car my mother explained to me how I am an adult now living my own life, and I should not expect my parents’ support at the age of 24!

When she was my age she was completely independent. Taking 50% would mean they can’t even finish all the renovations they started in the house. My brother keeps sending me messages that I am selfish and don’t care that it was his home too. They are really mad at me. I am not asking for advice, I will take my 50%. AITA?”

